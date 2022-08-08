The Breckenridge Family Community Center will hold its second annual Family Fun Night in what intends to bring community members together for a night of activities aiming to enthrall all attendants.
The Tuesday, Sept. 13 event will run from 5-7 p.m. and be completely free to all participants, but free-will donations will be accepted to benefit the Breckenridge FCC’s after school program. Any money raised will be used to fund the after school program, which is completely free for students.
Without community support, grants and sponsorships, the community center would not be able to offer a free and safe place for youth to spend time throughout the year, Daily News previously reported.
Mandy Steinberger, Breckenridge FCC manager, said this event’s cause will remain the same as its first annual predecessor, but will look much different. There won’t be a 2K running event, but rather a night of activities aimed at engaging more youth and their families.
“This event is a way to have the community get together for something fun,” Steinberger said. “What we’re able to do for our youth gives back to our community, which we’re so grateful to be a part of.”
The main event of the night promises to leave the audience with a tough choice — which tug-of-war team should they root for. The Breckenridge Police Department and the Breckenridge Fire Department will be squaring up to determine which team will reign supreme, in tug-of-war of course.
Other activities will include a rock climbing wall, Pikadilly face painting, fire gear try-ons, balloon art and a barrel train. All activities and food will be made possible by donations and sponsoring from local businesses.
For example, Steinberger said Econofoods will be providing the event with all the hot dogs and buns it will need and State Farm will be sponsoring the barrel train. Any businesses looking to help sponsor the event will need to reach out to her at 701-640-6829.
The first annual event raised $4,865 for the Breckenridge FCC Daily News reported. This year the event will be held at the center’s Beede Ave. and sixth street location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.