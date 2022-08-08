Purchase Access

The Breckenridge Family Community Center will hold its second annual Family Fun Night in what intends to bring community members together for a night of activities aiming to enthrall all attendants.

The Tuesday, Sept. 13 event will run from 5-7 p.m. and be completely free to all participants, but free-will donations will be accepted to benefit the Breckenridge FCC’s after school program. Any money raised will be used to fund the after school program, which is completely free for students.



