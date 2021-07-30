Braving smoky conditions, Twin Towns Area residents and visitors came out to the first concerts of the Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival and Jam Camp.
Smoke from wildfires originating in Canada was expected to clear by the afternoon of Friday, July 30. As a result of the haze, which first become noticeable on the morning of Thursday, July 29, at least one concert was relocated to an indoor venue.
“The Headwaters Music Festival and Jam Camp continues the mission of the late Dr. Dave Engstrom,” Daily News previously reported. “Following the inaugural festival, Engstrom shared his optimism that more young people would attend and perhaps be inspired to become musicians themselves.”
Professional musicians will teach and work with youth participating in the Jam Camp, which began Friday and is set to conclude with a Sunday, Aug. 1 performance.
The second round of Jam Camp sessions are from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Both are taking place at the Red Door Art Gallery, 418 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton.
Headwaters Music Festival performances, which remained free, public events, once again included concerts in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“On-stage performances by the camp participants in Breckenridge’s Welles Park are at 12 p.m. Sunday, during a potluck lunch after a musical community worship service,” a press release stated.
Scheduled festival performers included Kroshus and Krew, JDCEE, The Jim Wilson Band, Steve Worner, October Road and Whiskey Creek on Thursday. Friday’s concerts, ongoing as of press time, were scheduled to include performances by On the Mend, Souled Out, The Soggy Bottom Science Boys, Whiskey Creek and Passion.
“This year, anything that brings people to town is a good thing,” Dave Engstrom said in 2020.
Engstrom, who died in December 2020, is remembered in Wahpeton with a bench outside the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter. It remembers him as an “M.D., C.G.P. (Certified Guitar Picker)” and referring to a private joke, a “H.H.M,” Daily News previously reported. The bench also includes an engraved guitar and a special message,” The Heart’s Music Plays the Songs of Life.”
“I have had a good life, but being ‘one of those musicians’ is near the top of my accomplishments,” Engstrom wrote in June 2020. “There is something very rewarding about being part of a performance with people you love and respect. Even better is being accepted as part of the group. It’s a fellowship.”
The Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival and Jam Camp is made possible thanks to David Engstrom, M.D., the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation, the Wahpeton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Wahpeton Ace Hardware, Vision Ford, Bell Bank, NDSCS Music, the Red Door Art Gallery, The Boiler Room, Firehouse Pub, Skydive Fargo, Busch Plumbing and Excavating, KBMW, Tractor Supply Co. and Daily News.
For coverage of Friday night’s concert, Saturday’s Jam Camp sessions and Sunday’s finale, check out Daily News’ website, NABUR and Tuesday’s print edition.
