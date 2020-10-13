The second story of a Fairmount, North Dakota home received what law enforcement is calling very extensive damages from a Tuesday, Oct. 13 fire.
No injuries were reported from the fire, which occurred at 302 Third St. S., near Highway 11. The homeowner was not in the house when the fire was reported, but did return home from work, Fairmount Fire Chief Gary Ruhl said.
“The whole second story received extensive damage,” Ruhl said. “The main floor received water and smoke damage.”
The North Dakota State Fire Marshal will be coming to the fire site, Ruhl said. The fire is believed to have begun on the second story, where remodeling was going on. However, Ruhl said he did not see any equipment plugged into outlets.
The fire’s cause is expected to be determined by the state fire marshal. Ruhl said his firefighters were notified at approximately 10:50 a.m., when smoke and flames were seen coming from a second story window. A witness said flames were extinguished by 11:30 a.m.
Firefighters from Fairmount, Dwight, Wahpeton and Hankinson, North Dakota, responded at the scene. An aerial truck was utilized, Ruhl said. Additional assistance came from the Richland County sheriff and emergency management offices and the American Red Cross.
