Kari Lee Heiser, 51, made her initial appearance before Richland County District Court Monday, Sept. 23.
The Fargo woman is charged with one count of misapplication of entrusted property, a class C felony.
Through an investigation conducted by the Wahpeton Police Department, Heiser is accused of disposing of, using or transferring interests in property that were entrusted to her as a fiduciary. She allegedly did so in an unauthorized manner which she knew would involve a risk of loss or detriment to the owner of the property or other person for whose benefit the property was entrusted.
Heiser was kitchen manager of the Wahpeton Eagles Club when she organized a benefit for Jacob Petermann, according to her criminal complaint. The benefit took place on June 30, 2018 at the Wahpeton Eagles Club.
“The defendant told Jacob’s mother, Connie Petermann, that the proceeds from the benefit would be collected by the Eagles Club and distributed to the Petermann family,” the complaint states.
The money collected from the benefit was stored in Eagles Club manager Karen Mullin’s office. Mullin is a co-defendant in the Peterman case and Heiser’s mother.
“As organizer of the benefit, (Heiser) was responsible for collecting the benefit money,” the court documents continue. “The defendant and Ms. Mullin counted the money collected from the benefit.”
On Sept. 25, 2018, Richland County Dispatch was notified of a possible theft of money from the Petermann benefit. The reported theft was investigated by the Wahpeton Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
“Through this investigation, (they) discovered that more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 in proceeds from the benefit were misapplied by the defendant and Karen Mullin,” the complaint states.
The misapplied funds were entrusted to Heiser in her capacity as the benefit’s organizer.
“The investigation showed that because of Kari Heiser and Karen Mullin’s actions, the Petermanns did not receive all the money they were entitled to from the benefit,” the court document states.
Heiser appeared in court without an attorney. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Judge Cruff set a $1,000 unsecured appearance bond. The state’s attorney’s office had requested a bond of $5,000 cash or surety, citing concerns that Heiser may be a flight risk.
Heiser denied being a flight risk, saying she has been receiving treatment at a monitored facility in Fargo since June.
Under conditions placed by Judge Cruff, Heiser is required to not violate any laws, have contact with the Petermann family except through an attorney or possess a controlled substance or firearm. Heiser requested an amendment to a condition that would prohibit her from leaving North Dakota without a judge’s permission, citing regular meetings in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Heiser has requested court-appointed defense. Attorney Jonathan Green is representing Mullin in her case.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Heiser is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.