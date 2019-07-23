Second time around for Simba, ‘The Lion King’

Movie lovers should always have a couple “I’ll never forget that!” stories in their arsenal. Here’s one I’ve recently been telling anyone who’ll listen.
It was one of those afternoons where no matter what, you were gonna end up sticky. I was five going on six. Mom took us out to the movies that day. I’d seen movies before, but that day was different.
The theater was packed. I think it was the first time I’d ever been in a full audience. We were all wowed, and even that sounds like an understatement.
I watched memorable characters, a compelling story, excellent actors and moments ranging from funny to stupefying. That day at the movies ranks as one of the best experiences of my childhood.
What knocked my socks off? “The Lion King.” Simba and all his buddies are back in theaters in a photorealistic computer-animation production. It’s different than the traditional animation I knew and loved.
This time around, my socks stayed firmly on. It wasn’t for a lack of trying on the moviemakers’ parts.
Remakes often have bad reputations. But in hindsight, “The Lion King” is a natural for the second time around treatment. Its core is about appreciating what was, acting courageously for what is and protecting what will be.
Jon Favreau (“The Jungle Book”) directed “The Lion King.” The screenplay is by Jeff Nathanson (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”). I mean no disrespect to either man, but it’s pretty hard to mess up with the material they’re given.
On the other hand, there seemed to be an awful lot of playing it safe this time around. Obviously, the movie’s bread and butter is to retell a familiar story, but I don’t know if there was enough of a fresh spin.
While not a total shot-by-shot remake, the new “Lion King” felt close enough to the original that I began anticipating exactly what I’d see next. I wasn’t bored, but I had a hard time fully engaging with the movie.
Simba (voiced as an adult by Donald Glover) is the heir apparent of an African animal kingdom. Traumatized and exiled due to the machinations of his uncle, Scar (voice of Chiwetel Ejiofor), Simba retains a bond with his father, Mufasa (voice of James Earl Jones).
While Scar leads the kingdom to ruin, Simba befriends Timon (voice of Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (voice of Seth Rogen). Still, you can’t escape your destiny. Nala (voiced as an adult by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter) is among those who inspire Simba to reclaim his reign.
Favreau and Nathanson weren’t the only ones erring on the side of caution. The voice acting in “The Lion King” is often capable but not especially memorable. It says something that Eichner, who basically took Nathan Lane’s schtick from the first movie and turned it up to 50, nearly stole this version.
There are exceptions, thankfully. I though Ejiofor gave a fine, menacing performance as Scar. JD McCrary, as Young Simba, acted well opposite John Oliver as Zazu.
I’m of two minds about having Jones reprise his role as Mufasa. On the one hand, it feels a little like Disney wanted to have some insurance. I mean, would you want to be the guy having to put your own spin on a well-remembered performance? On the other hand, Jones has still got it. I had goosebumps and even a few tears at all the right moments.
This is a good time to mention that Hans Zimmer’s Academy Award-winning score, reused for this movie, remains a jewel in the crown of the great Disney music. Elton John and Tim Rice’s beloved tunes are augmented by “Spirit,” a new song co-written by Knowles-Carter. A couple familiar favorites are also put to funny use.
“The Lion King” cast also includes John Kani as Rafiki; Alfre Woodard as Sarabi and Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key and Eric André as Scar’s hyena minions.
For many youngsters, seeing “The Lion King” is an introduction to the concept of an ecosystem. In the Hollywood-specific “circle of life,” my reviews are about as essential and prominent as an ant.
That’s not meant as false or forced modesty, merely as an acknowledgement that a movie like “The Lion King” is going to make a boatload of money and entertain plenty of people regardless of whether or not I liked it.
Let’s put it this way. There were a couple youngsters at the movies when I saw “The Lion King.” I hope they got as much out of what they saw as I did with what I saw way back when.
And I hope that when they’re older — perhaps the tables will have turned and there will be another traditionally animated version of “The Lion King” — they can have both fond memories of what was and something awful close to appreciation of what is.
It the kids look at it in terms of “I’ll never forget that!,” it truly would be the circle of life.
Longtime readers know I grade movies on a simple two-setting scale. I’m tempted to introduce a one time only “Recommended with Reservations” rating, but I won’t.
I give “The Lion King” a Not Recommended rating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.