With a series of 3-0 votes, the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee is recommending the city move forward with planning to improve its water and natural gas capabilities.
The first vote requests the Wahpeton City Council allocate up to $365,000 from the sales tax for economic development fund. The money would be used to fund a water capacity planning project.
Wahpeton has been working with the North Dakota State Water Commission’s appropriations division since fall 2017, city Finance Director Darcie Huwe wrote. The organizations are gathering information about the long-term sufficiency of Wahpeton’s existing clear water wells in its buried valley aquifer.
The State Water Commission performed an airborne electromagnetic survey of the aquifer, the findings of which were presented in May 2018. They include:
• the demand for industrial water is growing
• a geological survey indicates water availability to the west of existing well sites
• preliminary test wells indicate potential to access an area of the aquifer with an abundance of water, reasonable transmission line distance to the water treatment plant and diminished interaction between municipal and industrial water supplies
What needs to be done next, Huwe wrote, includes receiving landowner permission for the installation of a test well which may transition to a production well, the implementation of professional services agreements and the test well’s production.
A second unanimous vote by the finance committee approved recommending the land option agreement. It was followed by a third vote recommending a professional services agreement with Interstate Engineering.
Interstate’s responsibilities will include completing the project’s detailed design, prepare plans and work with the state water commission for the test well’s location.
A final 3-0 vote approved recommending allocating no more than $50,000 on an agreement with ProSource Technologies, LLC, for natural gas planning.
“The city desires to receive information, recommendations and alternatives associated with increasing natural gas distribution capacity within the region,” the professional services contract states.
Wahpeton will receive a consultant who will provide the city with recommendations, alternatives and information to assist in the goal of increasing natural gas distribution capacity.
The professional services contract has a duration of two years. The consultant will have no authority to act as an agent of Wahpeton, including binding the city to any obligation whatsoever.
Planning for long-term sustainability and growth in Wahpeton’s municipal water supply and natural gas distribution are considered key to ensuring business retention and expansion, the committee learned.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.