Seeking to end domestic violence, ‘Here & Now’

Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) is recognized each October by advocates, survivors and supporters. This fall, Three Rivers Crisis Center of Wahpeton joins the North Dakota Council on Abused Women’s Services (CAWS North Dakota) in the statewide “Here & Now” campaign.
Enough people to fill nearly 113 school buses — 5,417 victims total — were served in 2021 by North Dakota’s domestic violence crisis centers.
The goal of the campaign, also known as “#HereAndNow,” is to highlight how common domestic violence is in North Dakota. Three Rivers Crisis Center reminds the public that Here & Now also promotes healthy relationships and the actions all can take to prevent violence.
“More common than most realize, domestic violence is experienced by one in four women and one in seven men in their lifetimes,” Three Rivers Crisis Center stated. “Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence.”
Statistics may seem daunting, which is why organizations like Three Rivers Crisis Center and CAWS North Dakota promote that all can be part of the movement to end domestic violence.
“Throughout October, we will share content on our social media channels to help raise awareness and educate the public on the prevalence of domestic violence in our communities,” Three Rivers stated. “We will also share ways that community members can get involved Here & Now to create a safer, happier and healthier North Dakota.”
In addition to promoting Here & Now, Three Rivers Crisis Center is preparing for a Wednesday, Nov. 9 fundraiser in Wahpeton. The Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park, will be open from 2-8 p.m. as a marketplace for donated used Christmas decorations. Proceeds will go to continuing the crisis center’s outreach for local victims.
“We are still seeking donations,” Client Services Coordinator Becky DeVries said. “People have been so generous so far. We’ve been collecting since the last Christmas season.”
More information on DVAM and Here & Now, including how to join the anti-domestic violence movement, is available by visiting Three Rivers Crisis Center and CAWS North Dakota’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
“Free and confidential help is available 24/7 for individuals experiencing domestic violence,” Three Rivers Crisis Center stated. “Those seeking help may contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at TheHotline.org or 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or our center at 701-642-2115, threeriverscrisiscenter.weebly.com or 509 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton.”
