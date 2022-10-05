Seeking to end domestic violence, ‘Here & Now’

Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) is recognized each October by advocates, survivors and supporters. This fall, Three Rivers Crisis Center of Wahpeton joins the North Dakota Council on Abused Women’s Services (CAWS North Dakota) in the statewide “Here & Now” campaign.

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Enough people to fill nearly 113 school buses — 5,417 victims total — were served in 2021 by North Dakota’s domestic violence crisis centers.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) is recognized each October by advocates, survivors and supporters. This fall, Three Rivers Crisis Center of Wahpeton joins the North Dakota Council on Abused Women’s Services (CAWS North Dakota) in the statewide “Here & Now” campaign.



Tags

Load comments