FARGO – A new AAA survey on automated vehicles reveals that only one in ten drivers (12 percent) would trust riding in a self-driving car. Even more Americans – 28 percent – don’t know how they feel about the technology, signaling consumers are stuck in neutral on the road to accepting self-driving cars.
AAA believes consumer sentiment of automated vehicles will be driven by tangible information on key issues and, equally important, quality education and experience.
Consumers told AAA that they have a desire to see more news stories or public information on key issues surrounding self-driving vehicles like safety and liability:
• Six in ten (57 percent) Americans say they would like to have a clear understanding of who will be legally responsible in the event of a crash with a self-driving vehicle.
• Half (51 percent) are interested about laws to make sure self-driving cars are safe.
• Half (49 percent) want to know how vulnerable they will be to hackers.
Americans specifically voiced their opinion on what would make them feel safer about self-driving cars:
• Seven in ten (72 percent) U.S. adults would feel safer riding in a self-driving car if they had the ability to take over control if something goes wrong.
• A similar proportion (69 percent) would feel safer if there was a human backup driver.
• Half (47 percent) would feel safer knowing the self-driving car has passed rigorous testing and inspections.
• Four in ten (42 percent) would feel safer after seeing or experiencing a demonstration prior to getting into a self-driving car.
Today, there are semi-automated vehicles on the road. However, a fully automated fleet is still decades away. AAA conducts research like this study and others to help inform and encourage the industry, media and policymakers to find ways to help consumers connect better with advanced vehicle technology.
