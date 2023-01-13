Semi drivers injured in Thursday crash outside Wahpeton

The Richland County Sheriff's Office stated Friday that a crash between two semi trucks took place when one driver attempted to stop at an intersection north of Wahpeton. The second truck was struck and both trucks entered the ditch.

 Courtesy Evan Berndt

The drivers of two semi trucks were injured in a crash north of Wahpeton Thursday, Jan. 12.

The incident took place at 2:42 p.m. Thursday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. It occurred at the intersection of Richland County Road 10 and Red River Road, also known as County Road 81.



