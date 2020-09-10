Semi hits ‘Road Closed’ sign, crashes into ditch
A semi-truck hit a ‘Road Closed’ sign then crashed into a ditch on Highway 210 near Foxhome Tuesday, Sept. 8. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Dept. of Transportation responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office advised motorists to follow the detour from Minnesota Hwy 210 to Wilkin County Road 19 until crews finish construction.

The project is slated to run through September, according to the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation.

