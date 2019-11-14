A Moorhead, Minnesota, woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a semi truck accident Thursday, Nov. 14 in northern Richland County, North Dakota.
The semi, driven by Ann Squires-Wallace, 54, was heading southbound when it rolled on its side at 9:07 a.m. It spilled a load of sugar beets onto Highway 81, approximately three miles north of Abercrombie, North Dakota.
“The driver got too close to the ditch and the trailer dropped off the edge,” the sheriff’s office stated. “As the driver tried to get it back on the road, she lost control. The semi tipped on the driver’s side and slid across the highway, dumping the load onto the road and into the ditch.”
The semi, a 2012 Volvo, was the only vehicle involved in the accident. It is considered a total loss. Squires-Wallace was not wearing a seatbelt when it occurred.
Highway 81 was blocked from approximately 9:10-11:20 a.m. Crews were sent to clean up the spilled cargo, KFGO reported.
Squires-Wallace was transported by ambulance to CHI St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“If more vehicles were on the road at the time, it could have been worse. The driver is fortunate she received only non-life threatening injuries,” said Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl, Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and area law enforcement have responded to numerous accidents this season, Ruhl said. It is surprising because the region is still in the pre-winter season.
“We had one accident this morning, a car and deer crash. We are running into more and more animal accidents. I’m hoping it’s not an indication of how winter will go,” Ruhl said.
Drivers are advised to not use their vehicles’ cruise control during winter. Seatbelt use is always advised.
Squires-Wallace was heading from Wheatland, North Dakota, to Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative in Wahpeton, KFGO reported.
In addition to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Abercrombie Fire Department and First Responders and Ambulance Service Inc. responded. The Richland County Highway Department assisted in removing the dumped sugar beets.
