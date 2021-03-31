A semi-truck carrying hay overturned along Highway 75 just past the Wilkin County Courthouse in Breckenridge Minnesota, at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. The truck fell to the right, spilling hay along the shoulder of the road. Traffic was not affected. 

The driver briefly looked at his GPS, then took a curve in the road too fast for his top-heavy load, according to the Breckenridge Police Department. No other vehicles were involved, and the driver did not suffer any injuries. 

