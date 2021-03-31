A semi-truck carrying hay overturned along Highway 75 just past the Wilkin County Courthouse in Breckenridge Minnesota, at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. The truck fell to the right, spilling hay along the shoulder of the road. Traffic was not affected.
The driver briefly looked at his GPS, then took a curve in the road too fast for his top-heavy load, according to the Breckenridge Police Department. No other vehicles were involved, and the driver did not suffer any injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.