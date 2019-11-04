daily news staff

A 1999 Freightliner truck is a total loss following a rollover Friday, Nov. 1 in Wilkin County, Minnesota.

The accident left the truck’s 18-year-old driver with minor injuries, the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office stated. The driver was transported to a Fargo hospital by a private driver.

Wilkin County Dispatch received report of a single beet semi truck rollover at 6:02 p.m. Friday. The accident occurred at 170th Avenue and 110th Street, the sheriff’s office continued.

In addition to the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Barnesville Ambulance responded at the scene.

The accident is pending investigation.

