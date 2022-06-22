Sen. Cramer may lose part of pinkie finger

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., issued the following statement Wednesday, June 22:
“While working in the yard over the weekend, I sustained a serious injury to my right hand, which required immediate surgery. I continue to remain in North Dakota close to medical care as there is a high risk of infection and the possible need for finger amputation.
“I am alert and in good spirits. Although I am missing this week of votes and hearings, I am monitoring Senate business closely and in constant contact with my colleagues and staff.
“I plan to return to Washington, after the Independence Day state work period and expect to be doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps.”
Following his initial statement, Cramer gave an update to Forum News Service. The injury happened after a large rock rolled onto the pinkie and ring finger of his right hand when he was trying to move it, Cramer said.
“The senator said there is a rocky beach area attached to his house in Bismarck where he was about to go swimming with his grandkids,” FNS reported. “Cramer said he decided to move one large rock because it looked unstable. When the rock rolled back onto his hand, Cramer said it ripped off the tip of his pinkie finger and crushed his ring finger.”
Cramer, who is right-handed, said that after his hand was wrapped in a bandage, he and his wife Kris rushed to an emergency room. A surgeon at Sanford Medical Center stitched the tip of the pinkie finger back onto Cramer’s hand, FNS reported. The senator left the hospital with some antibiotics and he has only taken over-the-counter pain relievers.
“There remains a high risk of infection and a chance the tip of his pinkie finger will need to be amputated, Cramer said,” FNS reported.
