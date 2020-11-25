U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL-Minn.) hosted a conference call with Mayor Russ Wilson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and three other Minnesota mayors about the economic impact COVID-19 is having on the towns, as well as their short-term and long-term needs.
The call — which also included Mayor Deb Hengel of Elbow Lake, Minnesota; Mayor Rick Rone of Baudette, Minnesota; and Mayor Sid Michel of Bagley, Minnesota — covered what struggles the four towns were facing, including business shutdowns, broadband issues and surging cases.
Klobuchar began by addressing the already fragile economic state of rural Minnesota towns, which often depend on one or two industries. She said there are also broadband differences from metro to rural Minnesota, which are a breeding ground for inequitable education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also updated the mayors on the status of a COVID-19 vaccine. Klobuchar took part in a briefing from Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s plan to roll out vaccines before the end of the year. In the briefing, she said there was bipartisan attendance and cooperation.
“We have every reason to believe those doses of the vaccine are going to be coming out at the end of this year and the beginning of next year,” Klobuchar said. “That being said, one of my concerns is that we are able to get them to all parts of our state … We’re going to have to find a distribution that works, that doesn’t leave rural (Minnesota) behind at all, in any way.”
She said the reason she raised the topic of a vaccine first is because she knows the end is in sight, but her next question was how rural Minnesota will get there. It is important that no more small businesses are lost in the waiting period, she said.
The virus’ effect is different depending on the business and the employee, Klobuchar said. For instance, someone who works at the top of a large technology company will not suffer the same as someone who works a small diner job, she said.
“I am really focused on not just reupping some of the loan programs and grant programs we had with the CARES act, which were helpful, but also focusing specifically on areas that have really been the hardest hit,” Klobuchar said.
Mayor Wilson of Breckenridge said expediency is the only answer to the town’s struggles, referencing the loss of the movie theater and Pizza Hut. He said competing with North Dakota as a border city throughout the pandemic has been difficult since the state’s COVID-19 restrictions have been more lenient than Minnesota’s restrictions. If it wasn’t for the original CARES Act funds, Wilson said Breckenridge would have likely lost its only sit-down restaurant.
Wilson also told the senator CHI St. Francis and St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge are the largest employers in the town, and they can’t afford to lose them.
Mayor Hengel of Elbow Lake said some of the key employers in the town are the bars and restaurants, which were shut down under Dial Back Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz’s recent executive order.
Hengel also said their hospital is struggling. The CEO of the local hospital had to step back into a nurse role for the time being because they are so short staffed, she said.
Mayor Rone of Baudette echoed what Hengel said. A lot of businesses in the town are struggling, he said, and they need grant money. There are plenty of loan programs businesses can utilize, but they cannot afford to take out more loans, Rone said.
“If nothing happens by January, we’re guaranteed to lose three (businesses) for sure,” Rone said. “They struggled coming back from the last (COVID-19 shutdown) and we’ve been working with them … Towns like ours can’t afford to lose one business, let alone two or three.”
Mayor Michel of Bagley said his town’s situation is no different from any of the other three mayors. The small businesses are hurting, and locals are trying to support them as best they can. Several of the restaurants tried to open outdoor seating during the summer, but now, the season for dining outside is over, Michel said.
Michel said he’s warned local businesses who don’t like to wear masks or enforce the mask mandate that if they don’t start complying, there’s nothing he’ll be able to do to help them if cases come flooding in.
“Until they have somebody, like a close family member or friend get it (COVID-19), they don’t seem to pay attention,” Michel said.
Klobuchar said she is supporting two bills, one a restaurant bill that would help bars and restaurants threatened by the pandemic, and the other a nonprofit organization bill, which would help fund places of worship or other nonprofits that, in turn, support disenfranchised members or areas of a community.
“You guys are on the frontline so you see it everyday,” Klobuchar said. “I think the issue is that it has been so miserable and the economic impact of this — even before you guys had the spike — was being felt, and it’s easy to just think, ‘Other people did this to me,’ and I get where they’re coming from. But all we can do is see the hope of these vaccines which is so real right now, and make sure they get out to rural areas.”
Klobuchar said on the way, people need to work together to do two things: the first, distribute the necessary help to rural communities, and the second, get people to follow the rules. She said it’d be a tragedy if people were dying the week before the vaccine comes out because they or someone else didn’t follow the experts’ guidelines.
Klobuchar said if people can just hold out and have hope, the vaccine will come soon enough and begin lifting people and businesses out of the holes they’re in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.