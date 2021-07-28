The Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which would help local newspapers through tax credits, continues to be furthered in Congress.
U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., are co-sponsors of the act’s newest edition, recently introduced in the Senate. Earlier this summer, the newest edition was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. As of Wednesday, July 28, the House bill has 28 co-sponsors, 21 Democrats and seven Republicans.
Green Valley News, a sister newspaper of Daily News and News Monitor in Green Valley, Arizona, summarized how local newspapers would be able to reach viability:
• newspaper subscriptions: A five-year credit of up to $250 annually to cover 80 percent of subscription costs for readers the first year and 50 percent each of the next four years.
• hiring journalists: A five-year credit of up to $25,000 the first year and $15,000 each of the next four years to help newspapers hire and pay the salaries of journalists.
• advertising: A five-year credit of up to $5,000 the first year and $2,500 each of the next four years for small businesses to spend on advertising in local newspapers and media, including local television and radio stations.
The act would sunset in five years and has the support of newspapers and industry groups across the country, including the National Newspapers Association, News Media Alliance and America’s Newspapers, Green Valley News reported.
Daily News reached out to North Dakota’s U.S. Senate delegation.
“Local print media has served an essential role in our nation throughout its history, and community newspapers continue to give a local voice to national issues and ensure coverage of regional topics that might otherwise go reported,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.
While Hoeven is not a member of the Senate Committee on Finance, which the Local Journalism Sustainability Act has been referred to, he said he would be open “to considering proposals to assist local media in the digital age so that they can continue to serve their communities.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., has a similar interest in the proposal.
“Local journalism is an indispensable part of any city, state, or region, and I am grateful for the privilege of regularly working with the members of the media in North Dakota to meet our shared goal of informing our constituents,” Cramer said. “Unfortunately, outlets in our state and across the country have experienced some hardship in recent years, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Cramer said he looked forward to reviewing the Local Journalism Sustainability Act as well as other legislative solutions, in addition to working “on finding ways to help this vital industry remain a staple of our local communities.”
The Fergus Falls Daily Journal, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, reached out to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn. Klobuchar discussed thousands of media outlets being forced out of business with the Daily Journal, also a sister paper to Daily News and News Monitor. The mass loss of media outlets results in “too many small towns and rural communities (becoming) ‘news deserts.’”
“As the daughter of a newspaperman, I understand that a free press is vital to our system of government. That is why I have been pushing for solutions in Washington, D.C., including my bill to help level the playing field for local news outlets by allowing them to collectively negotiate with big tech companies to ensure that they are fairly compensated for their reporting and can maintain control over their own content online. During the height of the pandemic, I also worked to ensure local papers and broadcasters would be eligible for coronavirus relief funding so they could stay afloat,” Klobuchar said.
Daily News and News Monitor Tara Klostreich previously wrote in favor of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. Newspapers are a big part of small business, she stated in June 2020. When they go away, not only are jobs and tax revenue lost, but so is a vital news service essential in all communities.
“We’d like to think that we are vital to the character and strength of our communities, not to mention our democracy,” Klostreich wrote. “Think for a moment of the critical role that journalists have played in getting vital local information out to your community during this unprecedented crisis. The legislature has a lot on its plate right now, and the temptation will be to bury this idea, or to take the shortsighted view that we can’t afford to do it right now. But right now is when it’s needed.”
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
