Senate passes U.S. defense act, but bill’s future not assured

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) calls for the allocation of more than $886 billion for America’s defense throughout 2024. Although the bill recently passed in the Senate, it is expected to be further negotiated by Senate and House leaders.

 Courtesy House Rules Committee

With an 86-11 vote Thursday, July 27, the U.S. Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the 2024 fiscal year.

NDAA, which calls for the allocation of more than $886 billion for national defense throughout 2024, is expected to be the subject of further negotiations between Senate and House leaders. The bill previously passed in the House on Friday, July 14. Nevertheless, North Dakota’s two senators, both Republicans, issued positive statements after Thursday’s vote.

Sen Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.


