Senators Cramer and Klobuchar meet with Ukrainian president

U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and a handful of others met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their bipartisan Congressional Delegation (CODEL) to the country.
Tensions have been rising between Ukraine and Russia, as the larger country has been building up military forces along the border between the two nations. The U.S. believes Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a Tuesday, Jan. 18 press conference. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Ukraine this week to meet with Zelenskyy.
The senators made it clear during their visit that the U.S. will stand in solidarity with Ukraine and pledged to continue to support funding for Ukraine’s defense in the U.S. Senate, according to a release.
“In the face of Russian aggression, it is incredibly important to have our bipartisan delegation come to Kyiv and demonstrate Congress’ enduring support for Ukraine. We had an informative and productive trip. There is strong unity in our respect and support for the Ukrainian people and their independence,” Cramer stated.
Along with Cramer and Klobuchar, the bipartisan CODEL includes Senators Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).
“I have a huge Ukrainian-American population in my state, and I remember after my last trip I ended up doing a town hall meeting in the Ukrainian Hall, and hundreds and hundreds of people showed up … this is something closely followed in America … because we support democracy, but it also hits home,” Klobuchar said during a press conference.
Last Friday, Jan. 14, the Biden Administration warned Russia may be planning a false-flag operation in Ukraine. A false-flag operation refers to a move intended to disguise the actual source of responsibility by blaming another party.
“The trip was fast, but intense. This morning’s briefing with the President was informative and instructive. At this point, the message is loud and clear: the United States stands as one in unity with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine and never wants a return to Vladimir Putin’s dream of reuniting Ukraine as part of the Russian empire,” Cramer said during a Wednesday, Jan. 19 press conference.
