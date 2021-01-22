Here are the senior menus for Monday, Jan. 25-29

We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations for the foreseeable future.  We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.

Abercrombie: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread*  Monday; salisbury steak, parslied butter potato, stewed tomatoes, cinnamon apples, bread1. Tuesday; cabbage rolls/sauce, asparagus, cucumber/onion salad, mandarin oranges, pumpkin raisin muffin. Wednesday; goulash, winter blend veggies, 7 layer salad, tropical fruit, bread-1.

Hankinson: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Tuesday; salisbury steak, parslied butter potato, stewed tomatoes, cinnamon apples, bread-1. Wednesday; roasted chicken, mashed potato/gravy, broccoli cuts, pears, dinner roll. Friday; tuna noodle hotdish, peas and carrots, romaine lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, zebra brownie, bread-1.

Lidgerwood: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; salisbury steak, parslied butter potato, stewed tomatoes, cinnamon apples, bread-1. Tuesday; goulash, winter blend veggies, 7 layer salad, tropical fruit, bread-1. Thursday; tuna noodle hotdish, peas and carrots, romaine lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, zebra brownie, bread-1.

Wyndmere: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; salisbury steak, parslied butter potato, stewed tomatoes, cinnamon apples, bread-1. Tuesday; cabbage rolls/sauce, asparagus, cucumber/onion salad, mandarin oranges, pumpkin raisin muffin. Thursday; chicken cacciatore, mashed potatoes, broccoli cuts, pears, dinner roll.

Wahpeton: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; salisbury steak, parslied butter potato, stewed tomatoes, cinnamon apples, bread-1. Tuesday; cabbage rolls/sauce, asparagus, cucumber/onion salad, mandarin oranges, pumpkin raisin muffin. Wednesday; goulash, winter blend veggies, 7 layer salad, tropical fruit, bread-1. Thursday; chicken cacciatore, mashed potato, broccoli cuts, pears, dinner roll. Friday; tuna noodle hotdish, peas and carrots, romaine lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, zebra brownie, bread-1.

