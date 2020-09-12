Here are the senior menus for Monday, Sept. 14-Friday, Sept. 18
We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through Dec. 31. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Abercrombie:
*All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, chicken wild rice hotdish with broccoli, peas, fruit cocktail, oatmeal raisin cookie, bread-0. Tuesday, swedish meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, capri blend veggies, applesauce, bread-1. Wednesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, tater tots, beets, banana, bread-0.
Hankison:
*All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Tuesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, tater tots, beets, banan, bread-0. Wednesday, roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, applesauce, german chocolate cake, dinner roll. Friday, dilled salmon, wild rice blend, creamed peas, captains salad, peach slices, bread-0.
Lidgerwood:
*All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, swedish meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, capri blend veggies, applesauce, bread-0. Tuesday, dilled salmon, wild rice blend, creamed peas, captains salad, peach slices, bread-0. Thursday, roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, plums, german chocolate cake, dinner roll.
Wyndmere:
*All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, chicken ala king, mashed potatoes, carrot & raisin & pineapple salad, tropical fruit, bread-1. Tuesday, swedish meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, capri blend veggies, applesauce, bread-1. Thursday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, tater tots, beets, banana, bread-0.
Wahpeton:
*All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, chicken ala king, mashed potatoes, country blend veggies, pears, bread-1. Tuesday, swedish meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, capri blend veggies, applesauce, bread-1. Wednesday, BIRTHDAY DINNER, roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, plums, german chocolate cake, dinner roll. Thursday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, tater tots, beets, banana, bread-0. Friday, dilled salmon, wild rice blend, creamed peas, captains salad, peach slices, bread-0.
