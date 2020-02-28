Abercrombie — Monday, spaghetti/meat sauce, captain’s salad, cinnamon apples, breadstick, milk. Tuesday, beef tips/gravy, mashed potato, wax beans, cherries, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, baked cod/alfredo sauce, wild rice, new Brunswick veggies, pineapple tidbits, bread-1, milk.

Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.

Hankinson — Tuesday, spaghetti/meat sauce, captain’s salad, cinnamon apples, breadstick, milk. Wednesday, BBQ chicken breast, scalloped potato, corn, tapioca fruit pudding, bread-1, milk. Friday, baked cod/alfredo sauce, wild rice, new Brunswick veggies, pineapple tidbits, bread-1, milk.

Lidgerwood — Monday, spaghetti/meat sauce, captain’s salad, cinnamon apples, breadstick, milk. Tuesday, beef tips/gravy, mashed potato, peas, tapioca fruit pudding, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, tater tot hotdish, corn, broccoli cauli salad, apple crisp/topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, closed.

Wyndmere — Monday, spaghetti/meat sauce, captain’s salad, cinnamon apples, breadstick, milk. Tuesday, beef tips/gravy, mashed potato, wax beans, cherries, bread-1, milk. Thursday, tater tot hotdish, corn, broccoli cauli salad, apple crisp/topping, bread-1, milk.

Wahpeton — Monday, spaghetti/meat sauce, captain’s salad, cinnamon apples, breadstick, milk. Tuesday, beef tips/gravy, mashed potato, wax beans, cherries, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, BBQ chicken breast, scalloped potato, peas, tapioca fruit pudding, bread-1, milk. Thursday, tater tot hotdish, corn, broccoli cauli salad, apple crisp/topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, baked cod/alfredo sauce, wild rice, new Brunswick veggies, pineapple tidbits, bread-1, milk.

Breckenridge — Monday, polish sausage, hamburger/bun, baked beans, potato casserole, pudding/topping, milk. Tuesday, ham, baked chicken, mashed potato/gravy, baked squash, cookie, milk. Wednesday, turkey, pork chop, dressing/gravy, peas & carrots, mashed potato, rice krispy bar, milk. Thursday, crispy chex salad, tater tot hot dish, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, fruit cup, milk. Friday, soup, egg salad sandwich, vanilla fruit salad, cookie, milk.

Tags

Load comments