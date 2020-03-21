Morning coffee and weekly bingo are rituals for seniors to be socially active. However, this has all changed now that guidelines recommend social distancing and limiting group sizes to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus. While it is more important than ever for vulnerable groups to keep their distance to stay healthy, it is also important to stay social and remain active.
Social distancing is less social and more physical when it comes to residents at Siena Court in Wahpeton, North Dakota and Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The change recommended by the U.S. Government has called for distance. To follow this, the centers have both created ways to keep residents social and happy.
Twin Town Villa Community Life Coordinator Dawn Jarvis has developed a twist for playing bingo with the residents while avoiding large gatherings and remaining distant. Progressive bingo allows the residents to play throughout the month. Each day a new card with a letter and number are chosen and the residents can fill out their bingo cards in their room. Additionally, they will be playing hallway bingo where residents can sit near their room doors and bingo will be called out over a microphone.
“That is important because they absolutely love bingo,” Jarvis said. “This way they will still be able to play bingo because we play several times in a week and we currently can’t do that right now. It’s an independent activity that they can play all month long.”
Both centers are bringing activities to the residents who enjoy word search, crossword puzzles, sudoku, books and movies so that the residents will have plenty of opportunities to engage their time into.
“It’s been really, really positive,” Siena Court Activities Director Jerry Trupka said. “Everyone seems to be on board with staying apart so that everyone can stay healthy. We are keeping everyone informed so they are aware. We are also receiving a lot of support from the community.”
Social distance and isolation may create loneliness and anxiety. For this reason, Twin Town Villa and Siena Court have made sure to talk with residents independently and address any emotional support or concerns.
“We are checking on them one-on-one and making sure we can provide them with what we need,” Twin Town Villa Executive Director Mary Wolfgram said. “We have such an amazing group of residents and all of those emotions have come out in one form or another but our staff is trained on how to approach that.”
“We are practicing social distancing which is harder for some folks as we have a lot who are pretty social. We have set it up where residents, those who want, can share their room numbers for other residents to call them. One resident just shared with me that she had a 30-minute phone call with another resident about quilting,” Trupka said. “Our staff has been really great with checking in on the residents as well to make sure that their needs are being met.”
Both centers have also made it available residents to stay in contact with friends and family members through phone calls and video chats using Facetime, Skype and Zoom.
Physical health is another concern now that residents are spending more time in their rooms. Twin Town Villa continues to hold Matter of Balance classes for the residents, now with a limited number, so they continue to exercise and stay active. Additionally, Siena Court’s staff is taking the residents for supervised walks throughout the facility upon request.
Continuing daily structure with social and physical activities is extremely important for both centers while they make it through the coronavirus pandemic.
