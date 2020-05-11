Seniors quadruple charity marathon’s goal

Emily DeVries, Erica Plummer and Leah DeVries, from left, held a walking marathon to benefit Feed My Starving Children. The trio traveled 26.2 miles through Wahpeton on Friday, May 8, raising $2,100 from nearly 60 donors in the Twin Towns Area.

 Paige Rudick • Daily News

They set out to raise $500. They ended up receiving more than four times that amount.

Emily DeVries and Erica Plummer, seniors at Wahpeton High School, walked 26.2 miles to benefit Feed My Starving Children on Friday, May 8. As of midday, Monday, May 11, the charity marathon raised $2,100 from nearly 60 donors in the Twin Towns Area.

“We burned a calorie for every dollar we made,” Plummer said.

Starting at Plummer’s house at 7:30 a.m., the marathon consisted of 54,606 steps total. It lasted until 8:30 p.m. Friday evening.

“We’re appreciative of everybody’s support on such short notice,” DeVries said.

DeVries and Plummer are both longtime supporters of Feed My Starving Children. They’ve done projects for the charity for years, Plummer said previously.

“Emily and I both have a special place in our hearts for this organization as we have both volunteered to pack food numerous times,” Plummer wrote.

Throughout their walk, DeVries and Plummer shared Bible verses while broadcasting their progress on Facebook. Their walking partners included Leah DeVries, Emily’s sister, who lasted the entire marathon. Jordyn Kahler, Samantha Pithey and Colin Samuels also took part in the event.

“We were talking about this through the walk, that it was starting to get pretty tiring, but it was definitely worth it,” Emily DeVries said.

By the end of the marathon, Plummer recalled, it was apparent that the participants had walked more than 20 miles.

“Those last few miles, we knew we were almost done,” she said.

DeVries and Plummer are not only thankful for the community support, but for the support of Feed My Starving Children. It is an organization feeding those who are hungry in body and spirit, DeVries previously said.

“Ninety-two percent of total donations go back into the feeding program,” she wrote. “Each meal is only 22 cents. Every donation makes an impact. Thanks for having a generous heart for those less fortunate.”

Feed My Starving Children packs and ships nutritious meals to countries in need, Plummer previously wrote. More information is available at www.fmsc.org.

Tags

Load comments