In February, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry named Breckenridge High School the recipient of a two-year $94,000 Youth Skills Training grant. These funds will allow the school to resuscitate a program that was yet another pandemic casualty.

Through a partnership with St. Francis Medical Center, 10th, 11th and 12th graders will have an opportunity to become certified nursing assistants (CNAs). This will give interested students the training and education necessary to move directly into the workforce, Principal Craig Peterson said.



