In February, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry named Breckenridge High School the recipient of a two-year $94,000 Youth Skills Training grant. These funds will allow the school to resuscitate a program that was yet another pandemic casualty.
Through a partnership with St. Francis Medical Center, 10th, 11th and 12th graders will have an opportunity to become certified nursing assistants (CNAs). This will give interested students the training and education necessary to move directly into the workforce, Principal Craig Peterson said.
In 2017, Minnesota lawmakers passed the Youth Skills Training grant program with bipartisan support. Each year, the labor department awards $1 million in grants to applicants throughout Minnesota in an effort to promote on-the-job experience — specifically in technology, healthcare, agriculture, transportation and other industries that have felt the weight of a depleted workforce.
“This funding will connect our high school students to high-growth, high-demand jobs in the healthcare industry,” stated state Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls. “I know that this experience will have meaningful impacts on our community and the students who partake in the extremely successful program.”
This year, Minnesota disbursed 12 grants. Breckenridge was the smallest school to receive a grant, being dwarfed by each and every one of their counterparts. However, Peterson and Miriam Tobola, director of innovation and learning, said this made the grant more impactful.
“When this grant came up I called (Peterson) right away and said ‘I think we may have found something,’” Tobola said.
School administrators grappled with the decision they had to make before applying to the grant — what they would use it for. They settled on two separate plans; one in healthcare and the other in transportation. In addition to the CNA program the school decided to start, the idea of a CDL program was also weighed heavily.
“We know in our Twin Town community that there’s a need for CNA, medical field professionals,” Peterson said.
The deciding factor for Breckenridge came down to state grant stipulations. Because the grant came from a state department, the school must partner with a Minnesota-based entity. With an already established relationship with the local medical center and the lack of a local CDL trainer, the choice was a no-brainer.
That doesn’t mean the school will never be able to provide CDL training, it just means they have to get creative. That may mean partnering with a local farmer who’s eligible to facilitate that training or a local business person who specializes in technology.
“We can do a lot of different programs that the department of labor would give us resources for,” Peterson said. “So, we really take this seriously.”
A group of seven students have already started their training at St. Francis where they can learn from trained professionals. These youth are getting a taste of occupational-based education so they already have a foot in the door after high school.
Whether that’s experience for future jobs or prerequisites for further medical education, Peterson said this program will be invaluable.
“We’re creating opportunities for our students, our families and being proactive,” Peterson said. “This grant is a game changer for us.”
This CNA program originally began under the late Breckenridge School District Superintendent Diane Cordes, according to Trisha Levery, St. Francis Health education and staff development director. She said four students who took the program previously are currently employed at St. Francis.
Levery said it was really great to see these students end up staying around and working at the place they trained. If it weren’t for the training these students got at the medical center, they wouldn’t have been hired so soon after high school graduation.
“Opening the CNA class back up to Breckenridge High School with the assistance of the grant provides steps to gaining insight into different healthcare opportunities and/or career paths at CHI St Francis,” Levery explained. “Obtaining their CNA license will assist greatly in any healthcare path they may choose.”
The students in the program are also encouraged to take a class at North Dakota State College of Science to learn more about medical terms. While not required of the high schoolers, the recommended class is a prerequisite to many other classes in the school’s medical field offerings.
Even if a student doesn’t decide to go to NDSCS, Peterson said this class could easily transfer to another college.
“They’re basically learning Latin,” he added.
The grant money is set to be disbursed in July, meaning interested students will gain a fresh start in the 2023-24 school year. The money can be used for just about anything necessary for the program, according to Peterson.
“Having worked as a CNA myself (beginning the day I turned sixteen and continuing throughout college), I know how extraordinary this grant is,” Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Kristie Sullivan stated. “Many face barriers in becoming licensed as CNAs. It’s difficult to find time to attend classes, and many may not have the means to travel for in person instruction. On top of that, certification costs money . . . and especially in today’s economy, extra cash is a rarity.”
This “extra cash” could pay for medical supplies, text books, summer classes and student training. The funds can also be used to adequately fund instructors and ensure that students won’t have to pay for their testing.
“This is a use it or lose it grant; if we don’t use the funds they will disappear,” Peterson explained. “We intend to spend the entire $94,000.”
This isn’t the only time the school can receive this grant. Future programs can be funded through the labor department or current programs can be continued.
Even if the grant to continue the CNA program is denied, Tobola intends to keep the program open and available to Breckenridge students.
“I would see that it would continue,” Tobola said about the program’s future if funding changes. “At that point, maybe it means I need to go out and look towards other avenues.”
Considering the possibilities, Breckenridge administrators are hellbent on ensuring their students have adequate access to an education that will benefit their future endeavors. This could mean future partnerships with Ambulance Services Inc. to train emergency medical responders or another Minnesota-based employer to assist and train these youth.
“We have workers; our kids are workers. We just have to train them,” Peterson said. “If we can be flexible and adaptable, learning doesn’t have to just take place on this brick and mortar campus.”