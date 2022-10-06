Seven ideas advance in Wahpeton Business Pitch Challenge

Seven entrepreneurs or entrepreneur teams are advancing to the second phase of the Wahpeton Business Pitch Challenge.
The potential new business leaders include siblings, friends and a few Twin Towns Area teenagers. Most of the semifinalists attended the Wednesday, Oct. 5 ceremony announcing their continued success with the Business Pitch Challenge.
Justin Neppl, executive director of the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA), is part of a team working with the Business Pitch Challenge semifinalists. Kory Kaste, responsible for business development with SVEDA, Allison Karlgaard, executive assistant with the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce, and Chamber Executive Vice President Lisa Kunkel will help in the creation and development of business plans and projections.
“The work may be intense in the next few months, but we think this will be a really fun process,” Neppl said.
Semifinalists include Miranda Nettum, absent from Wednesday’s event. Nettum pitched “The Herd,” offering many food choices and an arcade in one location. Beth Loken attended with sister Emma Schnell and pitched “Bulk,” offering everything from grain to produce for shoppers.
Amanda Fischer pitched “Ma’s Decor & Gift,” catering to people wanting local variety, convenience and “a fun, unique shopping experience.” Stacia Henningsen, citing a gap in the Twin Towns Area’s entertainment offerings, pitched “The Sports Barn.”
Youth Addi Barth, Addi Truesdell and Ethan Albertson pitched “Raxe Co.” The idea is to have a local axe throwing range with additional rage rooms and outdoor games. Michael Schwartz, recently returned to craft brewing pitched “Bois de Sioux Brew,” a craft brewing supply store.
Finally, Lucinda Wallner pitched “C.C.’s Life Skills, Quilting & Retreat Center.” Life skills lessons could include ways to best preserve food, how to macramé and using a sewing machine.
Thirteen individuals or entrepreneur teams submitted ideas for the Business Pitch Challenge, Neppl said. Projects that did not advance to the semifinals included one withdrawn by an applicant and some that just did not meet the criteria.
“Kory and I sat down with the new mayor of Wahpeton,” Neppl recalled. “We were talking about initiatives in filling downtown storefronts. We saw how a challenge like this was successful in Alexandria. They had to end it after two years because everyone who applied had a business by then.”
The semifinalists will speak before a panel of judges on Jan. 9, 2023, Daily News previously reported. The top three finalists will be announced on Jan. 23, 2023, and will go on to present their plans at the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting.
“A Business Pitch Challenge winner will be announced on Feb. 9, 2023,” Daily News previously reported.
Business Pitch Challenge sponsors include Bremer Bank, Digital Guru, the city of Wahpeton, Don R. Krassin, attorney and counselor at law, SVEDA, Bell Bank, the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce, Nadine Julson, LLC, Gripper’s Sports, Red River Agency, Stevin V. Lipp, Country Financial, Daily News, Growing Small Towns and Red River Communications.
In September, Karlgaard said there was much incentive to take part in the Business Pitch Challenge.
“It gets people thinking, ‘Hey, what can I do?’” she said.
SVEDA is also spreading the word about living, working, playing and learning in “SoVal.” The new www.southernvalleylifestyle.com launched just before the Business Pitch Challenge semifinalists were announced.
