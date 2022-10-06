Seven ideas advance in Wahpeton Business Pitch Challenge

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Seven entrepreneurs or entrepreneur teams are advancing to the second phase of the Wahpeton Business Pitch Challenge.

The potential new business leaders include siblings, friends and a few Twin Towns Area teenagers. Most of the semifinalists attended the Wednesday, Oct. 5 ceremony announcing their continued success with the Business Pitch Challenge.



