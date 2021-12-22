Seven vehicles damaged in chain-reaction crash

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, multiple vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash that occurred on Interstate 29 near mile marker 351 westbound, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
One vehicle changed lanes, causing another to swerve, which lost control and went across three lanes of traffic. This caused other vehicles to brake and lose control. Seven vehicles in total were damaged from side-swiping other vehicles and rear-ending others. Two vehicles struck the concrete traffic barrier in the median. No injuries were reported, a release from the highway patrol stated.
Disabled vehicles came to rest in multiple lanes of traffic. Traffic was impacted/slowed for about an hour and a half while vehicles were towed from the scene. Vehicle and driver information has not yet been released, as the crash is still under investigation by the highway patrol.
The NDHP reminds motorists to drive safe during the holidays. Obey speed limits and drive with caution in inclement weather, reducing speeds when necessary. Increase following distances for weather and road conditions, night-time travel, and heavy traffic volumes. And don’t forget to turn on headlights when it’s snowing, even during the day.
