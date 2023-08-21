BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — Participation was up for the Friday, Aug. 18, spelling bee held as part of the 2023 Wilkin County Fair.

Thirty-eight youth in grades 2-6 took part, said Caryn Brenden, Breckenridge School District, who began coordinating the bee this year. She is hopeful that more older students will take part in 2024 and beyond.



