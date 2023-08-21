BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — Participation was up for the Friday, Aug. 18, spelling bee held as part of the 2023 Wilkin County Fair.
Thirty-eight youth in grades 2-6 took part, said Caryn Brenden, Breckenridge School District, who began coordinating the bee this year. She is hopeful that more older students will take part in 2024 and beyond.
“I thought it went smoothly,” Brenden said. “I was impressed with the kids and their knowledge. The third and fourth graders did so well, we were down to the last word lists. We worried about having to come up with more for them.”
Youth from Breckenridge Elementary-Middle School and St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge, and Campbell-Tintah Public School, Campbell, Minnesota, took part. The results, as posted on Facebook, are as follows:
Second grade, with 10 participants, had Mallory Monson, Breckenridge, in first place, followed by Madeline Walberg, St. Mary’s, in second, and Jaylani Koppelman, Breckenridge, in third.
Third grade, with 12 participants, had Nayeli Hustel, Breckenridge, in first place, followed by Keira Morgan, Campbell-Tintah, in second place, and Grace Jonason, Campbell-Tintah, in third.
Fourth grade, with eight participants, had Brady Moses, Breckenridge, in first place, followed by Lillianna Iliev, St. Mary’s, in second place, and Jackson Walberg, St. Mary’s, in third.
Fifth grade, with six participants, had Harper Heger, St. Mary’s, in first place, followed by Asher Hoaby, Breckenridge, in second place, and Jack Stuehrenberg, St. Mary’s, in third.
Sixth grade, with two participants, had Ava Jaehning, St. Mary’s, in first place, followed by Owen Bogenreif, Breckenridge, in second.
Daily News congratulates all Wilkin County Fair Spelling Bee winners and participants. You guys are our f-u-t-u-r-e!