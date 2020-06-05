Severe storm potential this weekend

Eastern North Dakota and northwest/west-central Minnesota may experience a severe storm Saturday and Sunday according to the Grand Forks National Weather Service release from Friday, June 5.
“Essentially, much of the northern High Plains to portions of southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta, Canada, will be at risk from later Saturday to Saturday night,” AccuWeather Canada Weather Expert Brett Anderson said.
According to the NWS report, isolated severe thunderstorms are possible late Saturday night. Hail may accompany the thunderstorm, reaching up to 1 inch, and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected.
The NWS map shows that these Saturday isolated storms are expected all along North Dakota’s eastern border with Minnesota. Although, there are more storms expected in the northern part of North Dakota and Minnesota.
Eastern North Dakota and the Red River Valley of Minnesota are areas that are expected to be impacted with hazards of 60 mph wind and hail. The storm is expected to start late Saturday evening and go into the early hours of Sunday morning.
Although, this period could see showers and storms with only a few becoming severe.
The higher potential for severe weather exists on Sunday with all severe weather threats. Hail accumulations of 2 inches or greater, wind gusts up to 75 mph and a few tornadoes are possible.
Again, eastern North Dakota and the Red River Valley of Minnesota are areas that are expected to be impacted by these weather hazards. The storm is expected to last from Sunday afternoon and into the evening.
Sunday’s storm forecast indicates that there will be numerous severe storms. The report states that placement of the warm front and low-pressure surfaces dictate the areas of higher risk.
According to Accuweather, thunderstorms are expected to erupt from portions of the northern Rockies to the High Plains in Wyoming, Montana, western Nebraska and the Dakotas.
“Widespread heavy, gusty thunderstorms are in store, but the strongest storms can bring large hail, damaging straight-line wind gusts, flash flooding and even tornadoes,” Anderson said.
“Be weather-ready, especially if outdoors, especially the second half of the weekend. Have a plan in place for sheltering if severe weather approaches Saturday night or Sunday,” NWS said for its message of the day.
For more information regarding NWS’s weather report, visit https://www.weather.gov/media/fgf/sitreport/SitReport1.pdf. Also, follow Daily News for additional weather updates.
