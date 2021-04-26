Severe Summer Weather Awareness Week ongoing

A well-informed and prepared public can better cope with and survive life-threatening severe summer storms, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum recently stated.
North Dakota is observing Severe Summer Weather Awareness Week through Friday, April 30. The week was marked with a proclamation by Burgum and a call to individuals.
“Severe summer storms can cause damaging winds, hail, tornadoes, wildfires, flash flooding, hazardous material releases and power outages,” Burgum stated. “(They) have the potential to cause serious property damage, injury and death.”
Individuals, families, schools and businesses statewide are encouraged to develop a disaster plan identifying protective actions to follow when severe weather strikes.
North Dakota is served by two National Weather Service offices. The Red River Valley, as well as 17 counties and two tribal nations, is monitored by an office in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
“Each day is dedicated to a different type or element of severe weather,” NWS Grand Forks stated. “Social media and graphics will be updated each day to the specific weather element and how everyone can stay safe.”
Here’s how the week breaks down:
• Monday, April 26 — severe thunderstorms
• Tuesday, April 27 — tornado safety
• Wednesday, April 28 — tornado drills (testing may occur in North Dakota)
• Thursday, April 29 — lightning safety
• Friday, April 30 — flash flooding
“North Dakotans are encouraged to become informed of available community programs and warning systems,” Burgum stated.
In his proclamation, the governor recognized that the National Weather Service and the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services are proactive. Both collaborate with local emergency managers (including Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht), state, local and tribal officials, volunteer agencies and businesses to inform and educate the public on preparation for potential severe weather hazards and disaster the summer may bring.
Burgum also singled out warning systems for citizens to recognize, including outdoor siren warnings, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration all-hazard radios, the emergency alert system and other radio and television warning broadcasts. Communities may also include Community Emergency Response Team training and Storm Ready recognition.
Richland County, North Dakota, was among the communities observing National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week earlier in April. County Communications/911 Manager Jill Breuer continues encouraging participation in the Everbridge emergency notification system.
“Registration is possible by visiting the Richland County website,” Daily News previously reported.
NWS reminds citizens that during a severe thunderstorm, they should:
• stay away from windows, as flying debris and wind-driven hail can break windows and send glass shards through the air
• seek shelter inside a sturdy building if camping; campers can easily be flipped by damaging winds; falling trees and large hail can penetrate a tent’s walls
• go to a designated storm shelter if in a mobile home; straight-line winds are capable of significantly damaging mobile homes
“Severe thunderstorms are capable of producing tornadoes with little warning,” NWS stated.
For more information, visit weather.gov/bis/nd_summer_awareness_1.
