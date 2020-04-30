Richland County Emergency Management and Richland County 911 Communications will hold a Spring Severe Weather Awareness Test at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.
All county sirens in Richland County, North Dakota will be tested. The paging system for first responders will also be tested.
Residents with questions or concerns can contact Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht at 701-642-7788 or Richland County 911 Communications Director Jill Breuer at 701-642-7831.
