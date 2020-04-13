Minnesota’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is April 13-17. Wilkin County’s Emergency Management Director Breanna Koval is reminding residents that the severe summer weather is approaching and that being informed and ready is the best way to stay safe and prepared during a severe weather emergency.
“It is important to know how to respond if a weather emergency occurs,” Koval said. “Officials are encouraging citizens to restock their emergency preparedness kits and practice their severe weather sheltering plans.”
“An emergency preparedness kit contains basic supplies for every member of your household, including pets, for a minimum of three days,” Koval said. “To practice a severe weather plan means to rehearse and practice sheltering for a storm. A person may think that the location they have chosen is great – but upon rehearsal, they may find that not all of their family members will fit in the area, it is not adequately stocked with supplies, or it just doesn’t work well. Practicing the plan helps to find shortcomings and gives time to find a solution and refine the plan before an emergency occurs.”
The National Weather Service recommends putting together a preparedness kit which includes a backpack or storage tube to hold supplies, one gallon of bottled water per person, non-perishable food, flashlight with extra batteries, first-aid supplies such as bandages, ointment and disinfectant wipes, tissues, toilet paper, paper and pen or pencils for taking notes or playing games, a sleeping bag or warm blanket, wrench or pliers to turn off utilities, personal hygiene items, whistle for signaling for help, important documents and an emergency reference materials such as a first-aid book.
“If a severe weather emergency arises – the first thing residents should do is seek shelter. The best place to shelter is on the lowest level of a building, preferably a basement, and in an interior room away from windows. Once a person is in a safe place – they should work to find information by listening to a radio, TV, or checking websites on a mobile device so they can get up to date information from officials on the situation,” Koval said.
The Wilkin County Emergency Management Office will be presenting a weather safety topic each day, Monday through Friday, on their Facebook page in honor of this week’s awareness. Topics will include alerts and warnings, severe weather such as lighting and hail, floods, statewide tornado drill day and more.
On Thursday, April 16, Wilkin County will be participating in a Minnesota statewide tornado drill. The tornado drills are scheduled to take place at 1:45 p.m. and 6:55 p.m.
“These drills allow citizens to practice their severe weather plans work, school and at home,” Koval said. “During the drills, the civil defense sirens will sound as they would during a monthly test.”
Wilkin County subscribes to the CodeRED emergency notification system to keep its citizens informed of severe weather warnings. Residents can register their phone numbers to receive direct severe weather warnings delivered to their phone or email. To do so, go to www.co.wilkin.mn.us, at the top of the page go to Departments, Emergency Management then Code Red. There will be a link on the Code Red page which will direct you to create an account.
This service can be used in case of fires, chemical spills, evacuations, lockdowns, downed power lines, lost individuals, natural disasters, abductions, water system problems, bomb threats and other emergencies.
Common weather emergencies in Wilkin County are severe thunderstorms, hail, winds exceeding 70 mph, and an occasional tornado, according to Koval.
For more information about severe weather safety, visit the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website at http://dps.mn.gov.
