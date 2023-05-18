When the Breckenridge Lutheran Quilters want to make a quilt they begin with plenty of donated material. Sheets, stuffing and sewing supplies make up most of the group’s expenses. This material is then cut into squares and prepped for the next step. The group has been making quilts for decades. Member Dell Krueger joined the group in the 1970s.
“I don’t know when the group was even organized. I began when I moved here in the 70s and it was going strong. I was telling someone the other day, ‘I met a group of older women in the 70s and the 80s. Then I went to work for years. I came back and there was another group of older ladies, now I am the old lady,'” Krueger said.
Here, a group of members work to cut and organize the sheets into the tiles needed for the next step. Patterns and colors for quilts are based off of the material donated. The group works to find patterns and colors that match, so that every quilt is unique and looks good.
Despite the donations, some materials still need to be bought.
“We have about $50 in each one of these quilts,” Krystal Schaible, who has been a member since the 1960s, said.
The materials for the tops of the quilts are turned into “kits” with 35 tiles of one pattern, and 35 of another, (The red and black patterned squares). These kits are then taken home and sewn together into tiled sheets. When they are brought back at the next meeting, they get ironed and ready to be made into full quilts.
“It is kind of like an assembly line. Cut, sew, tie, pin sew,” Krueger said.
The quilters meet about once a month and put together around 10 quilts at each meeting. These quilts are then given to graduates, veterans, survivors of house fires and more. In the many years that the group has been active, thousands of quilts have been distributed to residents of Breckenridge and the surrounding areas.
The patterned quilt tops are laid out over a sheet and stuffing. Strings are tied into the top of the quilt to add to the design. The bottoms of the quilts are then folded over the edges and pinned into place. At this point, the quilt is nearly finished.
“Everybody kind of works together. We couldn’t do it without all the help that we have got,” Krueger said.
The group is always looking for new members. With a broken down process, learning how to make a quilt is easy, according to Krueger. Another group works with the quilters to make baptismal quilts for the very youngest community members.
“We have a younger group that are working basically on baby quilts and we do those for Someplace Safe or baptisms. We do each child that is baptized here get a quilt from our ladies,” Krueger said.
Finally, the quilts are taken to the sewing machine where they are sewn together. These quilts are then taken into the community and given to those who need them. The entire process is done socially. Each meeting takes around four hours and involves lots of conversation, coffee and friendship.
“We do what we can. We are not running a race. We do what we can and give them to the people that need them,” Krueger said.
The group has shrunk over the years. When Krueger first started they had nearly 25 members working together each meeting. Nowadays, they expect less than half of that number to attend a meeting.
