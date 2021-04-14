Sexual Assault Awareness Month focuses on online abuse

Editor’s Note: The contents of this article are related to sexual assault and violence and may be triggering to some individuals.
Every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. The crime is indiscriminate. It can happen to anyone of any age, race, gender identity or sexual identity.
Sexual abuse can occur in many different forms, and it isn’t always physical. Someone can be a victim of sexual abuse they experienced on social media, over the phone, in gaming platforms or in online meetings.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). The movement is turning 20 years old this month, having been first nationally recognized in 2001. For the 20th anniversary, SAAM is focusing on safe online spaces through a campaign called We Can Build.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced nearly everyone to have an online presence, whether it was to work, go to school or stay in touch with their grandchildren. Just like physical spaces, the internet can be a place for unsafe interactions, said Ashley Zach, Someplace Safe director of Development & Communications.
“The We Can Build campaign teaches people that sexual harassment and abuse can occur online, but it also teaches us to intervene when we see harmful content or step in when we see some adverse behaviors occurring,” Zach said.
Someplace Safe, Breckenridge, is a nonprofit that offers support and advocacy for victims and survivors of crime in West Central Minnesota. Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton, also offers services for victims of abuse and crime. Part of their missions are assisting survivors of sexual violence.
Someplace Safe has seen a significant influx in people seeking services in the last several years. They assist individuals in a way that best suits their needs. That could be anything from legal help to listening to a survivor’s story, Zach said.
The crisis centers assist people who have been survivors of sexual violence at any point in their lives. It’s fairly common for them to help an individual who was sexually abused years prior to them coming forward. They also assist family and friends of survivors, which Zach calls secondary survivors.
“It’s not the victim’s fault if something’s happened to them, and that’s a really important thing for them to realize,” Zach said.
It is also important for an individual to reach out to a service like Someplace Safe, or a trusted family member or friend. For family and friends, it is important not to hold any judgements and to allow the survivor to determine their best course of action.
A misconception about online sexual abuse is that it mainly affects young adults and children, Zach said. While that can hold true, there have been many adult victims and even elderly victims, especially during the pandemic.
Examples of digital abuse include sending unwanted requests for nude photos or videos, performing sexual acts on webcam for another without their consent, sharing pornographic images or videos in a virtual meeting space without consent, sending unwanted sexual texts or links to pornography, sharing private images without consent — known as revenge porn — and grooming children to enable sexual abuse online or offline.
Prevention has been a dominant conversation among advocates. One way to prevent sexual violence is through open and honest dialogue. Parents can have conversations with their children about non-sexual boundaries and consent, Zach said.
Another easy, everyday thing people can do is model respectful, safe and healthy relationships with partners, children, friends, coworkers or individuals online.
“We’re going to show great examples, and we’re going to show others that this is the baseline of healthy behaviors and this is the example that we want to set for others,” Zach said. “That way, when our kids, or coworkers, or whoever it might be, are seeing others act in a disrespectful way, they’re going to go, ‘Hey, wait a minute, that’s not OK.’ It’s a matter of changing the norm.”
Individuals can also do their part to prevent online sexual violence by reporting inappropriate content, monitoring children’s online usage, establishing parameters around appropriate methods of communication and staying vigilant for red flags like requests for photographs, suggestive comments or online gifts.
Along with promoting awareness and educating throughout the month of April, the local organizations are also participating in Denim Day on Wednesday, April 28.
The movement began after a 1998 Italian Supreme Court ruling overturned a rape conviction due to how tight the victim’s jeans were. Their justification was the jeans were too tight to be removed solely by the attacker, so the victim must have helped take off her own pants, thus implying consent. The day after the ruling, women of the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans.
Since then, the movement has been held each April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Anyone can participate simply by wearing jeans. Someplace Safe is also hosting a Dollars for Denim campaign, and donations can be made at someplacesafe.info/donate or via text by sending “@sps” to 52014. Donations to Three Rivers Crisis Center can be made at threeriverscrisiscenter.weebly.com/donatevolunteer.html.
