'Share our similarities, celebrate our differences'

The third senior address of the day was from Carter Erickson. He spoke about his hopes to become an astrophysicist and sincerely thanked the educators who made an impact. Tina Aigner, far left, was emotionally struck by Erickson's speech as she was one of the teachers he personally thanked.
In an emotional moment, Breckenridge School Board member Ty Mikkelson had the privilege of presenting his son Zane Mikkelson with his diploma. After each student received their diploma, Aigner met them with a hug and moved their tassel from left to right.
Breckenridge Superintendent Kristie Sullivan closed out her first school year as the district's top administrator with an empowering speech to the graduating students. She encourages each and every graduate to take the tools they've been given through their education to better their community, nation and world.
The Breckenridge High School gymnasium overflowed with love and enthusiasm Sunday, May 21, as 64 seniors were set to receive their diploma. After thirteen arduous, yet fleeting years, the Breckenridge Class of 2023 has officially begun the next chapter of their lives. Of these 64 students, 12 graduated Cum Laude, eight graduated Magna Cum Laude and two graduated Summa Cum Laude.
Please join the Daily News in congratulating each and every graduate who proudly walked the stage and then promptly tossed their caps in celebration. Look forward to more photos in our Tuesday, May 23 edition.
