‘Shatter the Myths’ with National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week

Twin Towns Area youth are encouraged to “Shatter the Myths.”
National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week will be observed from Monday, March 22-Sunday, March 28. The week is designed to create conversations about how youth may use illegal substances and become addicted to them.
“We’re trying to educate youth,” said Ariel Johnson, community prevention coordinator for Richland County, North Dakota. “We want them to connect with educators and scientists so they can really learn the ins and outs of certain drugs.”
Outreach is one of the largest components of Johnson’s work. The Richland County Health Department has stayed active thanks to grants promoting drug free communities and preventing tobacco use among minors.
“We’re out here promoting the Facts Week and we really hope to spread this information, as well as dispel the myth that there’s a low amount of harm involved in drug use,” Johnson said.
Anyone in grades K-12 is encouraged to participate in the local Drug and Alcohol Prevention Contest. Celebrating its second anniversary, the contest asks youth to create their best art with a message of prevention. Artwork can include one or all of the following: alcohol, tobacco, vaping or marijuana.
“You are so much more than bad addictions … so don’t start!” wrote last year’s winner, a 10-year-old in the fourth grade.
The winner and his or her parents or legal guardians, by entering the Drug and Alcohol Prevention Contest, are granting permission to use and publish their name, grade and winning entry.
“Winners’ artwork will be featured on the digital billboard (on Dakota Avenue) for the month of April,” the Richland County Health Department stated. “Winning artwork may be used as promotional items and materials as desired. No compensation will be given for the use of submitted works of art.”
Artists are required to use standard 8x11 paper, but may use any type of art materials, from paint to collages. A participant’s name, grade and age must be provided on either the artwork’s bottom or backside.
“You are in control! Stay drug free,” another participant wrote. “I choose me, and a life drug free!” a third declared.
Participants or their parents or guardians must return the entry form with the artwork. It can be returned to a school office, via email to healthinfo@co.richland.nd.us, or by physically dropping off the materials. Entries will be accepted at the black dropbox inside the south door of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center, 413 Third Ave. N., Wahpeton.
The deadline for contest entries is 4 p.m. Friday, March 26.
In addition to promoting prevention, the Richland County Health Department is also keeping informed. House Bill 1420, which would permit legal, non-medicinal use of marijuana in North Dakota, is expected to soon face the state Senate. The bill passed the North Dakota House with a 56-38 vote.
Under the bill, adults in North Dakota would be able to purchase up to one ounce of cannabis for personal use. Home cultivation would not be allowed. While Johnson is overall against the use of recreational marijuana, she said it is a good thing that the North Dakota Legislative Assembly is being proactive in addressing cannabis. Being proactive is key to substance use education.
“The big one we’re dealing with right now is the nicotine from vaping,” Johnson said. “There’s so much social acceptability right now for vaping devices among youth. There’s a very low perception of harm across the nation and locally. It shows us that education and providing information is key. We want to ask, show and inform about how does this affect you both physically and mentally.”
National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week allows for more than just the art contest. By visiting teens.drugabuse.gov and searching for “Chat With Scientists,” youth have the opportunity to learn more from health experts.
If even one or two youth discuss the harms of substance abuse, it will be worth it for Johnson.
“We want peers to be the leaders of their fellow peers. We know they look up to each other and we’re hoping to promote some prevention efforts, too,” she said.
The Drug and Alcohol Prevention Contest is made possible from a Drug Free Communities Grant. Sponsors include the Richland County Health Department and the Project YES (Youth Empowered for Success) Coalition.
