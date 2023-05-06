She packed her bags for the Holy Land

Eli Christensen, left, baptizes his mother in the Jordan River as Jeff Christensen holds her hand. Israel’s Declaration of Independence was proclaimed nearly 75 years ago, on May 14, 1948, beginning modern history for a centuries-old beautiful, sacred, cultural-global cornerstone.
So many unique experiences happened in the Holy Land, including Eli Christensen floating in the Dead Sea. Eli and his wife Holly work for Trinity Bible College and Graduate School, Ellendale, N.D., which offers the Pack Your Bags program for students and mentors. Pack Your Bags was actually how Eli and Holly Christensen met, Rebekah said.
Loie Christensen, Rebekah’s granddaughter, who was eight months old when seeing Israel. ‘Pack Your Bags gives teams a lot of mission, life and cross-culture skills and experiences,’ Rebekah said. ‘This year, teams either went to Nepal or the Philippines, then met up for about two weeks in Thailand before coming to Israel. It was a learning, educational, experience the Bible kind of experience.’
Loie, Holly and Rebekah Christensen shared family time together. All of the tour participants were special people for Rebekah. ‘The group that we went with was called the Center for Holy Land Studies, out of Springfield, Missouri,’ Rebekah said. ‘They were phenomenal.’
Eli and Loie Christensen. Rebekah is thankful for tour guides including Jeremy Stein, an American archaeologist and Biblical scholar, and Asher, an Israeli who was ‘the sweetest, most amazing person ever.’ Having the dual perspectives was enlightening and Jeremy gave the visitors a lasting impression. ‘Be a student of the text, not of tradition.’
‘I would definitely encourage people to travel to the Holy Land,” Rebekah said. ‘I felt 100% safe there. I loved the learning and experience involved. They took such good care of us.’ Rebekah and the followers also learned and were reminded that the Israeli people and most Arabic people are peaceable, compared to violent extremists.
Jeff and Rebekah Christensen overlook Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem. The Old City is especially fascinating because over the centuries of conquering and change, landmarks often fell and were built over. This meant the Old City’s wall’s bottom was 30 feet down.
Bethlehem, like so many communities in Israel and throughout the Middle East, has attempted to embrace modernism while retaining the cultural elements that made it so important for civilization. It was a unique experience for the Pack Your Bags travelers to get fresh insight into the ministry and miracles of Jesus.
Rebekah's late mother had a huge heart for Israel and for the Jewish people, Rebekah remembers. ‘Her dream was to go to Israel and while she never made it there, I kind of feel like we did fulfill her dream. I thought of her constantly.’
The gate to the ancient Biblical city of Dan has survived for about 5,000 years. It was one of many extraordinary sites seen by Rebekah Christensen and family members during a March 7-17 trip to the Holy Land, the nation of Israel. ‘It was a really special trip,’ Rebekah said. Daily News thanks Rebekah for generously sharing her photos.