Sheldon woman facing multiple marijuana charges

A Sheldon, North Dakota woman is facing multiple felony and infraction charges related to marijuana delivery, marijuana possession and possession of both marijuana and methamphetamine paraphernalia.
Koreen Ann Anderson, 49, made her initial appearance in Richland County District Court Monday, July 27. She faces charges related to a June 1 incident in Wahpeton.
Through a joint investigation of the Wahpeton Police Department and Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, Anderson is accused of allegedly possessing marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance, with the intent to deliver. The charge is class B felony level.
Additionally, Anderson is accused of second or subsequent offense possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia. The charge is class C felony level, court documents state, because she has a prior conviction for possession of non-marijuana paraphernalia. Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance.
Anderson is also accused of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. The charge is infraction level.
On June 1, a Wahpeton police officer initiated a traffic stop of Anderson’s vehicle on 16th Avenue North, Wahpeton. Anderson’s probation officer authorized a search of the vehicle, documents state. SEMCA agents assisted with the search.
“The defendant’s purse was located inside the vehicle,” documents continue. “A SEMCA agent searched the defendant’s purse along with the search of the vehicle.”
The search turned up three zip top baggies and one corner baggie, all containing a green, leafy substance; a syringe which field tested positive for methamphetamine; and a glass marijuana pipe. All substances and paraphernalia were found in the purse, documents state.
A SEMCA agent weighed the contents of the baggies and the total weight of the marijuana was approximately 3.3 grams, according to court documents. Based on the agent’s training and experience, the baggies appeared to be marijuana packaged for sales.
Anderson allegedly admitted the marijuana was hers. According to court documents, she did not have a valid prescription for marijuana or valid registry identification card for marijuana at the time.
“The defendant had a prior conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia, other than marijuana, in 2013,” documents state.
During the initial appearance, Judge Bradley Cruff set bail and ordered drug testing for Anderson. Court records did not include the name of a defense attorney. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Money represents the state of North Dakota.
In addition to her felony and infraction charges, Anderson is facing one misdemeanor charge in Wahpeton Municipal Court. The charge is for driving while her license is suspended or revoked, a class B misdemeanor.
Anderson also faces seven total felony, misdemeanor and infraction charges in Ransom County, North Dakota. The charges include possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a class B felony; second offense possession of drug paraphernalia, a class C felony; possession of methamphetamine and a Schedule IV controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors; unlawful possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana, both infractions; and driving under revocation, a class B misdemeanor. Anderson has entered not guilty pleas to the misdemeanor and infraction charges, court records state.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for an infraction is a $1,000 fine.
Anderson is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
