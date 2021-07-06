Shelter holding final raffle fundraiser Saturday

The Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties will be hosting a third and final raffle ticket fundraiser from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at Tractor Supply Co. in Wahpeton. A drawing for cash prizes will be held Tuesday, July 20 at a Humane Society meeting.
There are 400 tickets available for $5 each and raffle participants will be vying for a $250, $125 or $75 prize, said Mariana Cockburn, Humane Society Board vice president.
“You have a good chance of winning,” Cockburn said.
The shelter has been holding a raffle ticket fundraiser in lieu of their traditional spring spaghetti fundraiser, which has been put on hold since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Typically, the shelter hosts the spaghetti feed, a rummage sale and a raffle ticket fundraiser each year.
“Just selling all of the tickets would be great,” Humane Society Manager Brigette Holkup said.
The money raised from the raffle will go toward veterinary fees, animal surrender fees, items for the animals and other management expenses, Holkup said.
Spay and neuter fees are expensive and several of the cats have special needs, Cockburn said. The shelter’s rabbit, Marshmallow, was recently neutered, costing $150. Every cat that comes into the shelter also undergoes two ringworm tests, and must test negative both times. They each go through a month of ringworm isolation as well, Holkup said.
“Vet bills are a buttload of money,” Holkup said. “But it’s not just vet costs, it’s people bringing in animals and saying, ‘Hey, I can no longer own this animal’ or ‘I found this cat or this dog,’ and me being like, ‘We’ll take it in.’”
Holkup said it costs $50 to surrender an animal to the shelter, but sometimes individuals will come in with a stray they found and be unable to afford the surrender fee. Holkup will cover the cost of the fee just to keep an animal in the safety of the shelter and off the streets.
Some days, working at the shelter can be disheartening. Holkup said she has heard an array of reasons why someone can no longer take care of their pet. And some don’t even give a reason, dumping an animal to fend for itself.
Holkup recalled the story of a kitten named Baby Elvis, who was found tied up in a Walmart bag after a man heard his meows from a dumpster. Many of the tragic backstories can turn into success stories if the pets are adopted by a loving and dedicated owner. Baby Elvis is now living his days happily in a wonderful forever home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Holkup said.
Currently, the shelter has 10 animals up for adoption, including Marshmallow, two dogs and a host of cats. This year, they have already found forever homes for 38 pets, Daily News previously reported. Holkup remembers one year they had 63 cats up for adoption.
“I think all shelter animals are just the greatest because it gives us something extra and it saves them from neglect,” Cockburn said.
Cockburn got her own cats (“brats”) from the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties when they were kittens. Spitfire and Doolittle started as 1-pound kittens, and under Cockburn’s care, they are now healthy 13-pound felines.
“They love their food,” Cockburn laughed.
In addition to buying a raffle ticket, people can make Facebook, Paypal or cash donations to the shelter at any time, Cockburn said. The best way to donate is through Paypal at paypal.me/hsrwc because a tax receipt can be provided for donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.