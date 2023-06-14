Shen elected, inaugurated ND Boys State governor

Patrick Shen, center, is inaugurated as North Dakota Boys State governor Tuesday, June 13. He is joined by, clockwise from left, Boys State Director Neil Litton, American Legion North Dakota Department Commander Dan Brown, Boys State State Treasurer McKade Picken, Attorney General Kyle Johnson, Agriculture Commissioner Eli Friesz, Secretary of State Clayton Grove, Lt. Gov. Jake Allmendinger, 2022 Governor Hayden Fredrickson and Dean of Students Chad Lystad.
McKade Picken, far right, is inaugurated as state treasurer of the 2023 North Dakota Boys State. He's seen with, from left, Lt. Gov. Jake Allmendinger, Secretary of State Clayton Grove, Agriculture Commissioner Eli Friesz and Attorney General Kyle Johnson. Picken is one of eight delegates from Richland County, N.D.
North Dakota Boys State delegates of yesterday, as the organization and the American Legion like to say, are the leaders of today. The delegates of today are the leaders of tomorrow.
This year’s delegation includes 49 male soon-to-be high school seniors. The 80th North Dakota Boys State, sponsored by the American Legion, began Sunday, June 11 and concludes Friday, June 16. It is taking place at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
“Although I have only been at Boys State for a short time, I’ve learned tons about the state government, office positions and North Dakota agriculture,” said Patrick Shen, Fargo, who was inaugurated as governor on Tuesday. “Having grown up in a city my entire life, I never knew about the North Dakota wetlands or topsoil erosion more than I ever have during this week.”
Near-consecutively since 1938, North Dakota Boys State has brought together what the organization and the American Legion consider to be outstanding young men.
“These delegates come to the NDSCS campus for a week of activities focusing on leadership and government,” North Dakota Boys State stated. “Delegates participate in hands-on learning activities including the functions of city and county governments, disaster simulation exercises and the publication of a daily newspaper that is written and edited by delegates.”
Additionally, delegates have the opportunity to experience speeches and debates from visiting dignitaries as well as learn more about the history of North Dakota Boys State, the American Legion and other state and national institutions.
Fourteen former North Dakota Boys State governors participated in the Tuesday, June 13 inauguration ceremony. They included Hayden Fredrickson, 2022’s governor and an incoming Harvard student, Art Thompson, 1993’s governor, current director of North Dakota Workplace Safety and Insurance and Tuesday’s keynote speaker, and Stephen Mayer, 1961’s governor and Tuesday’s dean of governors.
“I believe that diversity is one of Boys State’s strengths,” Shen said. “Delegates from all around the state come here. I’ve had the great privilege to talk to these people of all different backgrounds. Delegates here are composed of some of the most passionate, respectful and unique people that I’ve met.”
Shen was one of six delegates elected to a state office. Others include Lt. Gov. Jake Allmendinger, Fargo; Secretary of State Clayton Grove, Ray, North Dakota; Attorney General Kyle Johnson, Kensal, North Dakota; State Treasurer McKade Picken, Wahpeton; and Agriculture Commissioner Eli Friesz, New Leipzig, North Dakota.
“I went for a lot of positions,” Picken said after his election. “I lost a lot, but at the end of the day, I secured the treasurer’s position. I’m really happy for this. I want to do the best for Boys State and through this government role, I want to learn from it.”
In addition to Picken, delegates from Richland County, North Dakota, listed by their cities of residence according to North Dakota Boys State, include:
• Colman Barth, Fairmount
• Logan Falk, Hankinson
• Wade Gorder, Wahpeton
• Gavin Kratcha, Hankinson
• Layne Lovdokken, Hankinson
• Oaklee Medenwaldt, Hankinson
• Ian Plummer, Wahpeton
“I want to thank the American Legion for making Boys State possible in the first place,” Shen said. “They help veterans who fought for our country and the youth become more educated in civics and government, as we are here today.”