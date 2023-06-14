Shen elected, inaugurated ND Boys State governor

Patrick Shen, center, is inaugurated as North Dakota Boys State governor Tuesday, June 13. He is joined by, clockwise from left, Boys State Director Neil Litton, American Legion North Dakota Department Commander Dan Brown, Boys State State Treasurer McKade Picken, Attorney General Kyle Johnson, Agriculture Commissioner Eli Friesz, Secretary of State Clayton Grove, Lt. Gov. Jake Allmendinger, 2022 Governor Hayden Fredrickson and Dean of Students Chad Lystad.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

North Dakota Boys State delegates of yesterday, as the organization and the American Legion like to say, are the leaders of today. The delegates of today are the leaders of tomorrow.

This year’s delegation includes 49 male soon-to-be high school seniors. The 80th North Dakota Boys State, sponsored by the American Legion, began Sunday, June 11 and concludes Friday, June 16. It is taking place at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.

McKade Picken, far right, is inaugurated as state treasurer of the 2023 North Dakota Boys State. He's seen with, from left, Lt. Gov. Jake Allmendinger, Secretary of State Clayton Grove, Agriculture Commissioner Eli Friesz and Attorney General Kyle Johnson. Picken is one of eight delegates from Richland County, N.D.
Forty-nine delegates are taking part in this year's North Dakota Boys State. It concludes Friday, June 16 in Wahpeton.
Hayden Fredrickson, 2022 governor of Boys State and an incoming Harvard student, receives a teddy bear from 26th U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.
Fredrickson led Tuesday evening's flag ceremony, one of his last acts as an active Boys State governor.
Seen once again, front, from left, are Brown, Litton, Lystad, Shen and Fredrickson, and rear, from left, Picken, Johnson, Friesz, Grove and Allmendinger.
Delegates listen to Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court.
The Boys State governor's inauguration was held as part of 'Legion Night,' honoring the American Legion and overall service to the United States and democracy.


