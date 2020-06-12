WAHPETON — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen 2020 Polaris RZR Pro XP 1000 and a Triton aluminum trailer. The RZR and trailer were stolen from Hi-Way Service Polaris, Hankinson, North Dakota, on Thursday, June 11. The Polaris RZR is black and lime green. Both the RZR and trailer are brand new. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 701-642-7711.
Sheriff’s office seeks public aid in vehicle, trailer theft
