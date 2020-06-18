With a unanimous vote, the Richland County Board of Commissioners is accepting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s acquisition of 114 acres in Richland County, North Dakota.
The vote was made during the commissioners’ Tuesday, May 16 meeting. The land, located approximately two miles west of Hankinson, North Dakota, would be used for a public shooting range.
“We are required by law to follow a certain sequence of events before acquiring a piece of land,” said Casey Anderson, assistant chief of the game and fish department’s wildlife division.
In 2013, North Dakota Game and Fish was approached by the state trust lands department regarding the property in the Hankinson area. Game and Fish determined that as a normal wildlife management area, the project would not benefit sportsmen. This was because the management already occurring wouldn’t change significantly.
Since then, Anderson said, the Richland County Wildlife Club of Hankinson and other local residents expressed interest in having a shooting range. Game and Fish determined the state trust lands property would be an ideal location.
“After discussions with the Richland County Wildlife Club, the department has applied to purchase this piece of state land for public purposes under Chapter 15-09 of the North Dakota Century Code,” Anderson wrote.
North Dakota Game and Fish has shooting ranges on some wildlife management areas, the commissioners learned. The department has the ability to spend federal matching dollars for the construction and maintenance of public ranges.
“The Richland County Wildlife Club will be the cooperating entity that would help with the day to day maintenance on the range as the project becomes completed,” Anderson wrote.
Having a public shooting range, Anderson said, should assist in reducing otherwise random incidents of spot shooting. The planned range is in what’s considered a good location for both Hankinson area residents and travelers to the area.
“It will be a good, safe range and people will come to see it. I know there’s hope it will bring some more business to Hankinson,” Anderson said.
Later in the meeting, the commissioners had their first reading of an ordinance prohibiting most glass containers at Mooreton Pond, Richland County. Glass containers, the ordinance states, includes bottles, cups, dishes or similar objects made entirely or partially of glass. The ordinance would be in effect for the pond itself, the recreation area surrounding it and the diving area around the pond.
“No person shall take, transport, carry, use or have in their possession any glass container at Mooreton Pond,” the ordinance states. “The Commission may, in its discretion, designate certain areas, or potions thereof, as areas wherein glass bottles or other glass containers will be permitted.”
Prohibition of glass bottles or containers will not apply to those used in the care and feeding of infants, the ordinance continued. Violation of the ordinance would be an infraction-level crime, with fines ranging from $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second offense and $250 for the third or subsequent offenses.
Richland County residents were active voters in North Dakota’s primary election, held Tuesday, June 9. Out of a total of 3,926 ballots sent to citizens, 3,214 were returned, resulting in nearly 82 percent participation, County Auditor Leslie Hage said.
“We have about 2,942 people who have already requested ballots for the November election,” Hage said.
According to North Dakota Secretary of State records, Richland County had 830 more voters in the June 2020 primary than its average number of primary voters between 2004-2018.
The general election, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, will include races for the U.S presidency, North Dakota’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and two positions with the Richland County Board of Commissioners. There are three candidates this year: incumbent commissioners Tim Campbell and Dan Thompson and former commissioner Perry Miller.
Richland County’s board of commissioners are holding their meetings telephonically in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public may participate in any meeting by calling 701-553-8600 and entering access code 39421.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.
