Shop a total loss after Wednesday fire in Christine
A 50 x 30-foot shop has been declared a total loss after catching fire Wednesday, Feb. 17 in Christine, North Dakota.

No injuries were reported from the fire, which occurred at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. The shop was located on 173rd Avenue Southeast and belonged to Jeff Bernhardt, Christine. The fire's cause is unknown and being investigated by the North Dakota Fire Marshal's Office, the Richland County Sheriff's Office reported.

In addition to the sheriff's office, fire departments from Christine, Walcott, Colfax, Abercrombie, Kindred and Horace, North Dakota responded to the scene.

