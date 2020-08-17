Twin Town residents and a few others from the area turned out Thursday, Aug. 13 for the annual Wine Walk, put on by the Twin Town Business Partners. This year’s event did not have a theme as it has in previous years to give everyone the chance to dress up and be themselves.
Lori Matejcek, Sam Vetter, Elaine Maddock and Mary Julson have been going to the Wine Walk for multiple years. Some for all but one, some for five and some for three. They enjoy going for a fun evening out where they can shop, laugh and do something different.
“I thought it was really great and I got positive feedback from our businesses who were very happy with the number of people that went through and of sales they had,” Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Lisa Kunkel said. “Anything we can do to bring people into our businesses is essential.”
Area businesses offered red and white wine, non-alcoholic beverages and a few hours d’oeuvres like cheese and crackers. Taking part were Indigo life + style, Hairetage Hallmark, The Golden Rule, Wahpeton Drug and Gift, City Brew Hall, Boiler Room, Red Door Art Gallery, Healing Arts Chiropractic.
Even though Thursday was a hot and humid day, 65 individuals came out to purchase a wristband to travel through the different businesses around the area. Additionally, the winner of the 50/50 raffle drawing won $170. The remainder of the raffle drawing goes towards the cost of the event and for next year’s Wine Walk.
The Chamber usually hands out commemorative wine glasses to bring and use at the businesses, this year they couldn’t do that and instead businesses provide disposable cups. While this year was different than usual years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kunkel said it was still a great turnout and was pleased with it over.
“Thank you to businesses that participated and thanks to City Brew to provide live music. I think that was a wonderful way to end the night and I am very thankful to them for putting that on for us,” Kunkel said.
