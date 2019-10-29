Shop at Home benefits Kinship

Richland Wilkin Kinship held its 12th annual Holiday Shop at Home event Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Wahpeton Community Center.
At-home businesses filled the community center with booths displaying their items for purchase. There was also a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction with baskets provided by vendors and local businesses.
“We had a line to get in this morning starting about 20 minutes before the doors opened because we give away a hundred shopping bags full of goodies,” Gloria Matz, event coordinator, said.
The shopping bags are reusable with the Kinship logo on the front. Kinship asked businesses to donate items and $15 to go towards theses bags. Matz said Minn-Dak donates four pounds of sugar to put in these bags.
“I think it went great. I felt like we had a great variety of vendors and there were a lot of people in the door right away,” Director of Kinship Rebekah Christensen said.
Jenn Hass and Matz have coordinated this event for 12 years now while Kinship helps with marketing by promoting to the event.
“They had a passion to support friends, family and locals who have home businesses and they also wanted to help benefit youth mentoring. When they approached me 12 years ago I had no idea that 12 years later it would still be going and they would still be supporting. It has been such a blessing,” Christensen said. “Jenn is honestly an amazing coordinator.”
In addition to shopping from vendors, Kinship sold lunch, coffee, and treats.
“This is our second year of doing wild rice soup and bread and we do homemade wild rice soup. We had two full roasters and it was gone by around two o’clock. We have iced coffee for the ladies for extra pampering,” Christensen said.
All event proceeds collected and silent auction funds go directly to Kinship of Richland-Wilkin counties.
“Every single penny goes to Kinship,” Matz said.
To be part of this event, businesses pay a booth fee. Part of that booth fee is to donate a basket or items for the silent auction.
There are also community members and businesses that also donate to the silent auction.
While some vendors that attended the event are local, others are spread throughout the area.
Some vendors who live in Fargo and surrounding areas grew up in town or have family from around the area, Matz said.
“What’s interesting is a lot of them (vendors) have ties to the community,” Matz said. “There is a lot of connection to twin towns. A lot of vendors are loyal to Kinship because it’s such a good organization.”
Richland-Wilkin Kinship is a non-profit organization that works to help youth by establishing quality mentoring relations to promote stability, support, friendship and community.
