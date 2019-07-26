Shop local is more than a slogan

Those who live in small communities are aware that shopping local is important. It can keep their neighbors, friends and relatives in business. It can mean the success or failure of a small business, which can have a big impact on a town.
As Amazon and other online retail giants continue to grow, it’s harder and harder for small, independent businesses to thrive.
Dan Greenwaldt, co-owner of Slim’s Home Furnishings in Breckenridge, Minnesota, highlighted the importance of supporting area businesses when he spoke to the city’s Port Authority Board this week.
Greenwaldt shared the history of the store and talked about challenges a small furniture business has when competing with larger chain stores.
The company took advantage of a Minnesota Investment Fund loan when it was growing, which helped, he said.
He said there are challenges older business owners have with selling their businesses, too.
“It’s hard in this day and age. Business succession is pretty tough, for businesses like mine,” he said.
The business has 18,000 square feet of showroom and 7,000 square feet of warehouse. They employ six full-time employees and one-part time, which can vary now and then, he said.
The business carries many national brands including La-Z Boy, Ashley, and FlexSteel among others.
The challenges an independent retailer faces versus a chain store is paying a higher cost for products from suppliers. Larger companies can buy in quantity.
“What happens with furniture is, the more you buy, the cheaper it is,” he explained.
He said he can have a sales price of $299 on a recliner, and a larger competitor has it for the same price, but the competitor will be making more from it because they purchase it at a lower cost.
“Some of these bigger stores, customers ask if we can compete with them. We probably can but there’s probably not going to be any money in it for us,” he said. “They can buy a (shipping) container for over 200 stores and put a set in each store. I can’t buy 200 sets and put in our store.”
Greenwaldt has been with Slim’s for 32 years and said it’s been a lot of fun.
“The biggest thing we see is the Internet. People who come into the store already kind of know what they’re looking for and probably the price they’re going to pay,” he said. “Because they’ve already been doing research on a lot of the products.”
He compared purchasing something online versus buying local.
“You buy something on the Internet, where does it go? Your doorstep. It doesn’t come into your house, they don’t set it up. They don’t do all that stuff,” he said. “What happens if you have damage? You’re going to try and call the truck driver to come back? You can call me up and say hey, I’ll come over and take care of it. How are you going to do this if you bought on the internet?”
The business includes Greenwaldt’s son, who has been working for the company for five years and repairs furniture, he said.
“If you buy something from us and have a problem with it, I’ve got a means of fixing it. You don’t have to go somewhere else,” he said. “That’s nice he is able to do that.”
He said the company does traditional advertising in print and radio, and now is doing some online with social media, as well.
The tariffs on imports from China have affected his business, as many of the furniture parts, such as La-Z Boy components, are manufactured in China. The increased costs for materials equate to higher prices he and other retailers must charge.
The majority of his business comes from rural Richland County – Hankinson, Wyndmere, Lidgerwood, in addition to Wahpeton and Breckenridge. Their customer delivery base is roughly a 70-mile radius.
When board members asked what he would like to see, as a business owner, he said he’d like to see more businesses come to Breckenridge.
“When we have Crazy Days, there’s nothing there, there’s just not much on main street,” he said. “We’ve got to try to get more businesses in town. Clothing stores, clothes for guys. It’s hard to find clothes for us. We’re getting a lot of office space, and it’s good when they fill up, but we need more retail,” he said.
When people have more options, they spend more time shopping. Competition is good for all businesses.
His staffing is fairly stable, although he does have a delivery driver position open right now. Paying a livable wage is a challenge for many small businesses, he said.
“There’s a lot of great people, it’s a fun business,” he added. “We make sure we treat you right.”
In other board news, a request from the Chamber for $250 to sponsor the CommUnity Picnic was approved, on condition it is split with Public Utilities 50/50, the same as previous years, with each donating $125.
June financials were reviewed and approved.
The board also discussed opportunities to purchase properties downtown.
The next Port Authority meeting will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 14.
