Twin Towns Area residents and visitors kept their eyes open Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 for bargains, must-haves and ways to benefit some of their favorite businesses and organizations.
The Fourth Annual Shoppers on the Hunt, hosted by the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber, included participation from 16 local businesses. Whether it was a boutique or a restaurant, there were ample giveaways, deals and promotions offered in the name of promoting shopping locally.
“Most people are just browsing, looking for a good deal,” said Abby Kaiser, a sales associate at Indigo Life + Style in Wahpeton. “People are checking out items for colder weather. We’ve had a lot of jackets and boots going out,” said Kelly Miller, Kaiser’s fellow sales associate.
Across the street at The Golden Rule, sales associate Hannah Aasen said many guests were excited about the Christmas season. Not far away, at Hairetage Hallmark, sales associate Marsha Devine laughed about Shoppers on the Hunt coinciding with her return to work.
“It has been steady,” she said. “I’ve been giving out good deals and cider. It’s been good.”
Over at the Red Door Art Gallery, Wahpeton’s visitors center hosted a reception for fiber artist Bonnie Anderson. Thrilled by the experience, Anderson discussed how inspiration comes from the sights of nature, photographs and ideas that pop up in her head.
“This piece, for example, with the flower emerging from behind the fence, (came) from a challenge with my quilt guild,” Anderson said. “We considered secret gardens and somehow it popped into my head, ‘Don’t Hide Behind My Picket Fence.’ That’s what I created. The other flowers are kind of hiding behind there, but this one’s coming out of the secret garden.”
Anderson’s artwork also includes the image of a purple cow. Once again, inspiration came from the Fargo Moorhead Quilters. A “Color My World” challenge resulted in Anderson finding out that she had to utilize the colors purple and green.
“I didn’t want to do flowers or grapes. Those had been done so much. I was in Hobby Lobby and I saw a picture of a cow,” said Anderson, who recalled Gelett Burgess’ “Purple Cow” poem.
“I never saw a purple cow/I never hope to see one,” Burgess wrote. “But I can tell you, anyhow/I’d rather see than be one.”
Not far from the Red Door Art Gallery was City Brew Hall, a Shoppers on the Hunt participant that hosted Purse Bingo to benefit the Head of the Red Gun and Archery Club. Countless women and men filled City Brew Hall’s upstairs to play a few rounds.
Saturday also included the 15th Annual Holiday Shop at Home, taking place at the Wahpeton Community Center to benefit Richland-Wilkin Kinship. Director Rebekah Christensen said she was thankful for the steady crowd, the vendors, the people who donated silent auction items and for organizer Amy Botz.
“I am very excited that we’ve had such a good turnout today,” Botz said. “It’s been nonstop steady all day long. I love the vendors we have. Everybody has somebody they can go to for what they want, and we also have new vendors this year.”
Molly Rosemore and her mom Renee brought Molly’s daughters, Charlee, 4, and Piper, 3. The girls had fun with some toy cars.
“I’m excited for early Christmas shopping,” Molly Rosemore said. “Hopefully we’ll find some good deals.”
Tami Sirek’s Gallery on the Go was a popular pavilion. She enjoyed working with painters of all ages, including Lincon Pellman, 13, Wyndmere, North Dakota.
“This young man has been taking my classes forever,” Sirek said. “He came up and asked, ‘Can I art today?’ His mom, Tina, said it was okay. I’m letting visitors choose what they want to do, whether it’s a gnome, a monster, a Christmas tree, whatever they want.”
Michele Graves loves vendor crafts and supporting good causes. She was happy to see best friend Carin Kassa spread the word about the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry. Kassa is also preparing to speak at the 2022 Night of Indulgence, Tuesday, Nov. 15 in Wahpeton.
“We’re working hard to raise funds for our expansion,” said Kassa, a member of the food pantry board. “It will be a huge benefit, having everything including the Backpack Program and our warehouse all in one location. It will help our volunteers and our community. It’s much needed.”
More than 500 Richland Wilkin Food Pantry clients a month were served throughout 2021, Kassa said. More than 300 students receive weekend food through the Backpack Program.
“Over 80 tons of food was distributed in 2021, which equals the weight of an African elephant every month,” Kassa said. “We operate with only one part-time paid employee and more than 30 volunteers. Our funding comes from grants, donations by businesses and donations by individuals.”