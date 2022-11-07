Twin Towns Area residents and visitors kept their eyes open Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 for bargains, must-haves and ways to benefit some of their favorite businesses and organizations.

The Fourth Annual Shoppers on the Hunt, hosted by the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber, included participation from 16 local businesses. Whether it was a boutique or a restaurant, there were ample giveaways, deals and promotions offered in the name of promoting shopping locally.



Tags