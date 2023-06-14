The Wilkin County Commissioners meeting opened at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. Commissioners Jonathan Green and Lyle Hovland were absent. The meeting continued and the opening and consent agenda were both approved.

The highway department gave an update on current road projects in the county. It was noted that topsoil, mixed with stockpiled millings, was used in certain areas as an efficient and effective way to save money in the maintenance of gravel roads. The topsoil was not part of the contracted bid for millings, but rather a recommendation from the highway department.



