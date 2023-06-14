The Wilkin County Commissioners meeting opened at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. Commissioners Jonathan Green and Lyle Hovland were absent. The meeting continued and the opening and consent agenda were both approved.
The highway department gave an update on current road projects in the county. It was noted that topsoil, mixed with stockpiled millings, was used in certain areas as an efficient and effective way to save money in the maintenance of gravel roads. The topsoil was not part of the contracted bid for millings, but rather a recommendation from the highway department.
The work on County Road 3 near Brushvale has been set for 10 days. The highway department announced paving will begin on Tuesday, June 13.
Updates on the Campbell bridge included sealing saw cuts. Replacing railroad crossings, and maintenance on shoulders of gravel roads and flood sites was also mentioned.
Commissioner Rick Busko commented that he had been receiving many phone calls about mowing the area at Tom Richels County Park where the Cherish the Child event will be taking place later in June.
Someone had also called and requested a fish cleaning station be added at that same park. In regards to the fish cleaning station Commissioner Eric Klindt said “Both are slim to none, electricity and fresh water,” as he referred to the resources necessary for the station.
Motions for resolutions to revoke .45 miles of CSAH No. 24 in the city of Kent, Minnesota, and to designate .43 miles of CSAH No. 14 in the city of Breckenridge were approved. Revoking the distance of road from the city of Kent allowed for that space to be opened in the budget to designate .43 miles for the city of Breckenridge.
Next on the agenda was the report from the agriculture department. The agriculture inspector was not at the meeting, but out in the county spraying ditches. It was noted that a bigger budget was needed.
Director of Emergency Management and Environmental Services Breanna Koval gave a quarterly report. Additions to the recycling center include a mini-recycling bin for magazines at the south side of the building. She noted that recently the tire bin has been a hot topic with people dropping off more tires than the allotted dozen per person per visit.
Following the agriculture report, Wilkin County Human Resources Stephanie Sandbakken was seeking approval for the updated Drug and Alcohol policy. The policy was updated to meet the new regulations.
“Should we test for marijuana?” was the question asked to the commissioners. During the open discussion, it was determined that CDL drivers are automatically tested under federal law.
However, testing safety sensitive workers would be tricky. This is due in large part to tests coming back positive for marijuana lasting in the system for 30 days after use. It would be difficult to pinpoint when exactly the worker consumed marijuana.
Busko said, “they're going to be driving,” in reference to employees driving. “We do test for that,” added Klindt. Should there be any violation of policy, they determined that the discipline would be based on the circumstances. If ever there was an accident, it is standard policy to be tested.
Klindt amended the policy to remove testing for THC, based on the fact that it can linger in the system. With that, the commission moved on to a request from Health and Human Services.
Wilkin County Health and Human Services Director Becky Tripp requested to bring a homemaker position to full time. She also requested to fill another full time position and a temporary social worker position. Employees have been stepping away from the work, which generally has a high burnout and turnover rate.
“How do you separate what you social workers are doing with children, kids, and families?" Klindt asked. "It takes a special person to do that work.” The request was approved.