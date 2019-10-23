Showing support to law enforcement

The Breckenridge Police Department attended the Breckenridge City Council meeting to accept gifts presented by teenager Alex Heizelman and his family Wednesday, Oct. 1
Heizelman, a 15-year-old, had the idea to show his appreciation for law enforcement when he was 11 years old after the death of his close friend and Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer. Moszer died on February 2016 from a fatal shot following response to a domestic disturbance.
Heizelman was saddened by violence against law enforcement throughout the country and told his mom that he felt the need to do something.
“We have to do something, we have to show officers we appreciate them and what they do,” Heizelman told his mother Faith Heizelman.
Since then Heizelman has delivered these gift baskets to the Fargo, West Fargo, Wahpeton, and Breckenridge police departments. His family plans to continue giving these baskets to Richland and Wilkin County, Moorhead and end with Cass and Clay County.
In these creative and detailed gift baskets were cards from Heizelman, an explanation of the gifts, a list of donors, and a St. Michael’s prayer. St. Michael is the patron saint of law enforcement. Heizelman explained what was in the gift baskets.
“There are Life Savers to remind you of the many times you have been one, lotion to help re-energize you when your feet and legs are hurting and feel as though they can not go on, Tootsie Rolls to help you roll with the punches, gum to help you stick together, Snickers to help you keep a sense of humor, paper clips to hold it all together, Dum Dums – let’s face it, there are many in the world, a Sharpie to help remind you of how sharp you are and remind you of the amazing and permanent influence you are, Airheads, yet again, many in the world. A guardian angel Saint Michael medal to help keep you guys safe, and a prayer to thank you and remind you that you are loved and appreciated,” Alex said.
“This is all Alex’s doing. He has made phone calls to raise money for these baskets. He has mowed lawns, we have done bake sales and garage sales where he sold toys and legos and put his own money into this to make this possible,” his mom said.
“This amazing Alex, thank you very much,” Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Kaarlgard said. “This means a lot to us that you are taking your time as well as your family.”
Kaarlgard then gave Heizelman a Breckenridge Police Department patch for his patch collection and a coin Kaarlgard was given personally for being a member of the National Association of Chiefs of Police.
In other news, the council approved change order number 13 to the water treatment plant. This order is for the installation of a water meter and control valve which was required upon final inspection from the Minnesota Department of Health. The additional cost will be an increase of $3,884.
The addition of this meter and throttle can meter down to the gallon the amount of reclaim water going back into the process. The current pump is at a fixed amount of gallons and so there is no control. This change order provides more control, said Director of Public Services Neil Crocker.
The city council has applied for and been selected to receive funding for Safe Routes to School grants through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, with funding availability during fiscal year 2022.
This project would consist of street crossings and painting, new sidewalks, push-button crossings, speed feedback signs, school parking lot, and auto gate to ensure student safety while traveling to and from various schools.
The council approved the resolution to advertise for engineering proposals to select a firm to design specification plans for the project. They also approved the advertisement for engineering proposals for the extension of New York Avenue.
This extension would provide better access to the land on the south side of Breckenridge adjacent to the Industrial Park, which Breckenridge Port Authority owns. This land has the potential to be used for future development purposes, however, currently has limited access to it.
The next city council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.