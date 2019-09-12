In celebration of Wahpeton High School’s homecoming week, where former students and members are welcomed back, students dress up to show their school spirit.
Homecoming tradition includes daily dress-up themes where students can forego their normal school clothes for designated garb. At the end of each day, the best-dressed students are chosen.
“PJ Day” was the theme for Monday, Sept. 9. The winners were Destiny Anderson, Erica Plummer and Lexie Carlson.
Tuesday, Sept. 10 was “Squad Day,” where students dressed up as part of their favorite squad. The top winners wore outfits inspired by pop culture.
First place was awarded to Cassandra DeVillers, Emily DeVries, Jordan Kahle, Josselyne Valencia, Katrina Bajumpaa, Raegan Klosterman and Samantha Pithey, who dressed as the Mario Kart Crew.
Elizabeth Lasch’s Mi Time class was a second prize-winning “Pack of Things.” Those who participated were Austin Mangalaw, Beau Arenstein, Cade Mauch, Carlyse Ditch, Corbin Cornelius, Emily Braught, Gus Lasch, Isaac Getz, Lexie Sargent, Mason Vilandre, Lasch, Riley Schmidt, Treyton Link and Tyler Tollefson. Third place went to Randa Bischoff and Kiah Klein, who dressed up as Tetris blocks.
Wednesday’s dress up theme was “Your Favorite Meme,” where students were able to show their creativity in showcasing their favorite meme. The final contestants were Gus Lasch, Corbin Cornelius, and Emily DeVries and Jacob Petermann. The team of DeVries and Petermann won Wednesday’s contest.
“Class Theme Day,” with individual themes for freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors and high school staff, is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12. On Friday, Sept. 13, in honor of the Huskies’ football game against the Miners of Beulah, North Dakota, students and faculty will dress in school spirit.
Stay informed of Wahpeton’s homecoming activities and dress up awards by following Daily News coverage.
