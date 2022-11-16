Sid Berg, Richland commissioner, honored at last meeting

The Richland County Board of Commissioners saluted one of their own Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Commissioner Sid Berg concluded 12 years of service with his peers’ praise and a few words of his own. Commissioner-elect Terry Goerger will serve on the five-member board beginning Tuesday, Dec. 6.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve the county, meet the people that I have met and work with all of you,” Berg said. “It’s been good. Sometimes change is good. I congratulate Terry, and he’ll do a great job, I’m sure.”
Goerger, elected earlier in November to a four-year term in office, proudly accepted Berg’s sentiment. The new commissioner watched over a meeting that included local political veterans.
“I’d like to thank Mr. Sid Berg for his time on the commission and a job well done,” said Commissioner Tim Campbell, who has served since 2000. “I’ll miss him.”
Tim Campbell is son of the late Steven Campbell, a Richland County commissioner from 1972-1998. The younger Campbell recalled a member of Berg’s family, Bryan Flaa. Prior to Flaa’s death in 2018, he served as a Richland County commissioner from 1998-2010. The end of Flaa’s time as a commissioner coincided with the start of Berg’s time.
“Your brother-in-law Bryan always adjourned the meetings, and then you did,” Tim Campbell said. “Now you need to let someone know who will carry on that tradition.”
Following laughter from his fellow commissioners, Campbell reiterated his thanks to Berg.
Commissioner Nathan Berseth attended the meeting by conference call. Recently re-elected to his third term in office, Berseth took time out on Election Day to recognize a colleague.
“I want to thank Sid Berg for his 12 years as a commissioner and his time for Richland County,” Berseth said.
Commissioner Rollie Ehlert, also re-elected to a third term in office, said it takes courage and commitment to be a political leader.
“It takes courage to do the right thing for the citizens, the taxpayers,” Ehlert said. “You, Sid, were committed to the employees and the citizens. You always had their best interests in mind.”
Ehlert and Berg’s bond began before Ehlert and Berseth were first elected to the Richland County Board of Commissioners in 2014.
“I’ve had the pleasure of serving with you in uniform prior to the past eight years. I’ve always considered you my friend and I always will. Thanks for your service, Sid,” Ehlert said.
Berg’s fellow county commissioners since 2010 also included Jason Heitkamp, who served from 2010-2014; Dan Thompson, who served from 2004-2020; and Commissioner Perry Miller, who served from 2002-2014 and presently since 2020.
“I remember some good times fighting the Diversion,” Miller said to Berg. “I’ll never forget you at the Christine Community Center. ‘We’re gonna smoke ‘em.’ I just about busted out laughing right there. That’s when you got the nickname, ‘Bamm-Bamm.’”
Berg reflected on his years among people advocating for the Red River of the North’s upstream residents and communities. Things are relatively easier now, in the wake of 2020’s settlement among the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority, Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority, cities of Comstock and Wolverton, Minnesota, and the Buffalo Red Watershed District. The agreement was reached to resolve ongoing litigation and provide compensation and mitigation to political subdivisions in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, for potential impacts from the diversion project, Daily News previously reported.
“We don’t have all the squabbling and the headaches, the phone calls,” Berg said. “That’s been a tough one. I still (think it’s) not a good project. It’s bad for the community. It really is. That’s what I think. If it does happen and we do get this 500-year flood … God forbid it happens.”
Berg also spoke about Richland County’s responsibilities to its employees.
“I would just like the commission to keep thinking about salaries. I know it all costs money, but we’ve got to pay our employees to keep them. We have to be conscientious about it. It’s what I’ve been saying since day one. It’s getting better. We’ve come a long way and we’ve got a way to go yet, too,” Berg said.
Berg has known Berseth, Campbell, Ehlert and Miller for a long time. He said it was a pleasure knowing all of them.
“Rollie, I’ve known you for 30-40 years,” Berg said. “Perry, I’ve known you for quite a while. Tim, it’s been a long time. When you’re ancient, you get to know a lot of people.”
Campbell followed that up with a joke of his own. He observed that he’s talked with or sought consultation and information from Thompson often in the two years since they’ve no longer both been commissioners. It is possible that the trend will continue.
“Answer your phone, please,” Campbell said to Berg.
The commissioners were reminded again of their Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting in Wahpeton. Berg then said his unofficial catchphrase from the last 12 years.
“Motion to adjourn.”