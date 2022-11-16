Sid Berg, Richland commissioner, honored at last meeting
Buy Now

Outgoing Richland County Commissioner Sid Berg, seen at a recent forum in Hankinson, N.D., was saluted by his peers Tuesday, Nov. 15. Berg served on the county board for 12 years. He's seen with forum host Rollie Lipp.

 Daily News file photo

The Richland County Board of Commissioners saluted one of their own Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Commissioner Sid Berg concluded 12 years of service with his peers’ praise and a few words of his own. Commissioner-elect Terry Goerger will serve on the five-member board beginning Tuesday, Dec. 6.



Tags